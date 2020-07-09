Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kumul Petroleum officially announces change in Chairman of the Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 01:38am EDT
  • Port Moresby
  • Posted 9th Jul, 2020
Kumul Petroleum officially announces change in Chairman of the Board

Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited (Kumul Petroleum), Papua New Guinea's National Oil and Gas Company, officially announces today that Dr. Benedict Thomas Yaru has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Kumul Petroleum.

The power to appoint, and revoke appointments of the Board of Directors is vested in the Kumul Trustee (Trustee) pursuant to the Kumul Petroleum Holdings Authorization Act 2015('the Act'). The Trustee, in accordance with the Act is the person, who, in accordance with section 142 of the Constitution occupies the Office of the Prime Minister, at any given time.

Dr. Yaru's elevation to Board Chairman was made effective as of 11 May, 2020 replacing the former Chairman. The change means former Chairman Mr. Andrew Baing, whose appointment was revoked on 28 April, 2020; ceases to be Chairman and Director of the Board. Mr Baing served as Chairman of the Board of Kumul Petroleum since April 2019.

Kumul Petroleum Managing Director Wapu Sonk said: 'On behalf of the Board and Management of Kumul Petroleum, I would like to convey our appreciation to Mr. Andrew Baing for his leadership within the Board, and by the same token also congratulate Dr. Benedict Yaru on his appointment.'

'Kumul Petroleum is fortunate to have the expertise of an established leader such as Dr. Benedict Yaru, who as a founding Board member, brings to the Board a wealth of historical knowledge, and skillset that is invaluable to the Company; and as we manoeuvre through unprecedented times, given recent global challenges that have led to the sharp decline in oil and LNG prices, look forward to his continued leadership, and involvement within the Board as its Chair.'

Profile of Dr. Benedict Thomas Yaru

Dr. Benedict Thomas Yaru is a founding Director of the Board of Kumul Petroleum, and has over 30 years of extensive experience with a variety of challenging responsibilities in operational general management, and consultancy roles related to the petroleum and mining sectors.

Dr. Yaru holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Environmental Biology, acquired from the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia. For over six years, Dr. Yaru was an Associated Professor (adjunct) at the Institute of Applied Ecology, University of Canberra, Australia.

Dr. Yaru joined the Kumul Petroleum Board in 2013 when it was then known as the National Petroleum Company of Papua New Guinea.

Back to News

Disclaimer

Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 05:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:23aRolls-Royce posts cash outflow of 3 billion pounds in first half
RE
02:23aAU OPTRONICS : Reports June 2020 Consolidated Revenue
PU
02:23aBIOSTOCK : WntResearch continues towards phase II results
AQ
02:21aSWEDBANK : new members in the Group Executive Committee
AQ
02:20aBIOINVENT : Capital Injection Propels Pipeline Prospects
AQ
02:15aFORTUM OYJ : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
02:13aCHR HANSEN A/S : Lise Skaarup Mortensen appointed new CFO of Chr. Hansen Holding
PU
02:13aPHAROS ENERGY : Trading and Operations Update July 2020
PU
02:13aNATIONAL GRID : 09 Jul 2020 Ofgem's Draft Determination for RIIO-T2
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HOLALUZ-CLIDOM, S.A. : ROOFTOP REVOLUTION: Coronavirus chill upends solar power industry
2BIOMÉRIEUX : BIOMERIEUX : bioMérieux – Second-Quarter 2020 Business Performance Preannouncement
3AIRASIA GROUP : AIRASIA : Malaysia's AirAsia in talks to secure funding of over $230 million
4ADECCO GROUP AG : ADECCO : Press Release THE ADECCO GROUP COMPLETES SHARE CAPITAL REDUCTION July 9, 2020
5MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron expects an operating loss for the first half of 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group