Kumul Petroleum : presents Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Port Moresby General Hospital

05/12/2020 | 09:00pm EDT
  • Port Moresby
  • Posted 12th May, 2020
Kumul Petroleum presents Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Port Moresby General Hospital

Kumul Petroleum (Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited) has presented medical supplies comprising of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Port Moresby General Hospital to further support the country's efforts to combat and contain the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Kumul Petroleum Managing Director Wapu Sonk said at the presentation on May 11, 'As a company, we want to contribute to keeping our population healthy and well, 'health is your wealth', that's what they say. So creating wealth doesn't necessarily relate to monetary terms, it is about improving the Human Development Index. This is the work that we are doing in education and electricity distribution as well as health, where we believe that when people are healthy, they can contribute to the economy, and in the broader growth of the country.'

'It is therefore our great pleasure, as the National Oil Company of Papua New Guinea, to provide much needed support of PPE to Port Moresby General Hospital. Kumul Petroleum presents PPE valued at over K500, 000.00 with this first delivery of PPE comprising of medical class respirator masks, gloves, isolation gowns, medical isolation mask, disposable goggles and hand rub gels. A second delivery will be made soon for the remaining medical supplies which will include a portable x-ray machine, monitors, ventilators with accessories and CMAC Video Laryngoscope with accessories valued at just over K1.647 million. Altogether this is an investment of close to K2.149 million.'

Mr Sonk said that while there have been no further reported covid-19 transmissions, and the country is fortunate, there is no reason to forget about it as we still need PPE in place, we also need ventilators and monitors. We still have TB which is one of the major killers and PPE is needed when treating those patients, so this donation can be used for different frontline work and health professional use.

While the investment of medical supplies by Kumul Petroleum is as a response to Covid-19, the company has kept in mind the needs of the hospital going forward, purchasing 6 ventilators and accessories, so that it is a complete set. Other items include an X-Ray machine and monitors that will be delivered to the Hospital in due course.

'Kumul Petroleum has come in three ways to help the government, earlier on (March 27), the company announced a K5 million assistance to government to support response to the Covid-19 pandemic. And with request from the government, we have worked with the national response team, to purchase PPE through the National Department of Health. The company expects this supply to arrive very soon. In the meantime, we felt, we needed to step in to help Port Moresby General Hospital, as it needed special attention because this is where most people travel to, and therefore exposure is potentially high. Our support is to help frontline workers respond to a potential outbreak in Port Moresby City, or Central and Gulf Provinces'.

Mr Sonk thanked the Port Moresby General Hospital and the National Department of Health (NDoH) for its duty of care and commitment and said Kumul Petroleum hopes that the equipment will greatly support the hospital in its work in the future. In particular, he made special mention of the care nurses provide to patients and said the presentation could not have been made at a better time when May 12 will be International Nurses Day to celebrate the crucial work and role of nurses around the world, and it is important now more than ever to ensure frontline health workers like them are protected.

Background information

See below list of items and quantities presented by Kumul Petroleum.

Description

Quantity

Medical class respirator mask type 1

1000

Medical class respirator mask type 2

3000

Nitrite gloves powder and latex free

3000

500ml alcohol hand gel

1000

Isolation gowns (various sizes)

500

Isolation medical gowns blue stripe

500

Medical isolation mask

2000

Disposable goggles

500

Total Cost PGK 501,482

Portable X-Ray Machine + Accessories

1

Ventilators

6

Breathing Circuits + Accessories

6

Monitors + Accessories

6

Total Cost PGK 1,5 m

CMAC Video Laryngoscope + Accessories

1

Total Cost PGK 147,384

Overall Cost PGK 2,148,866

Disclaimer

Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 00:59:01 UTC
