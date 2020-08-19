Log in
Kumul Petroleum signs MOA with Ministry of Health to support specialist health facilities

08/19/2020 | 04:52am EDT
  • Port Moresby
  • Posted 19th Aug, 2020
Today, Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited (Kumul Petroleum) made a commitment of K65 million to support two of Papua New Guinea's biggest hospitals provide specialist healthcare to Papua New Guineans.

Kumul Petroleum signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Papua New Guinea Ministry of Health, ANGAU Memorial Hospital for support to The ANGAU Memorial National Cancer Services. The value of this support is K5 million over 3 years.

The second MOA was signed with the Ministry of Health and Port Moresby General Hospital, whereby Kumul Petroleum will assist with financial support for the improvement of the Port Moresby General Hospital National Heart Centre. The value of this support is K50 million over 5 years.

The MOA will see Kumul Petroleum invest this commitment respectively to both hospitals in the areas of recruitment of specialist human resource, including training and development of national staff; the upgrade, maintenance, refurbishment and installation of new facilities and specialist equipment. Both projects are to be managed by a Project Steering Committee, for each project which will consist of two persons from each signing party of the MOA.

Managing Director Mr Wapu Sonk said that despite the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the challenges of oil price fluctuations affecting revenue, Kumul Petroleum continues to carry out its commitment to the State and the people of Papua New Guinea as best it can, given the market conditions as Kumul Petroleum's Vision is aligned to Vision 2050 that promotes the development goals articulated in the PNG Development Strategy Plan 2010 - 2030 (PNGSDP).

'This is why it is the organisations mission to empower the people of Papua New Guinea through key socio- economic development programs that support rural electrification, education and health, which is particularly close to our hearts at this given time.

Today's signing of the MOA represents a significant undertaking by any national company to ensure that returns to PNG's investment are to the benefit of all Papua New Guineans, and as we focuses our efforts on fighting a new health risk, we believe it is our obligation as the national oil company of Papua New Guinea to also invest in the ongoing battles that we have, as a people, had with cancer and heart disease'.

Disclaimer

Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 08:51:04 UTC
