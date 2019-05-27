Kumulus Vape : Launches on the Stock Exchange Tomorrow

At 11.30 am this Tuesday, May 28 2019, shares in Kumulus Vape (ISIN:
FR0013419876 - symbol: MLVAP) will be listed for the first time on the
Euronext Access™ market in Paris (by technical admission). Kumulus Vape
is an e-merchant specializing in the sale of electronic cigarettes and
related 'vaping' products (equipment, e-liquids and accessories).
The listing on the Paris stock exchange is a first for European vape
companies, marking a new milestone in the performance trajectory of the
company from Lyon, a pioneer in its market in an active phase of
development. The aim of this move is to enable Kumulus Vape to raise
brand awareness and strengthen its presence on the domestic market.
55,000 shares will be offered for sale on the first day of market
trading. This admission to the Euronext Access™ market constitutes a
first step, prior to a possible transfer of Kumulus Vape shares to the
Euronext Growth® market. The company seeks to introduce a dynamic of
shares changing hands that could account for between 5 and 10% of the
capital.
Established in 2012, Kumulus Vape is one of the main French online sites
for the sale of vaping products (equipment, e-liquid, DIY1).
With its broad range, comprising over 6,000 items, it offers products
for both 'beginners' and vaping experts. As a committed player in
combating tobacco and an advocate for the vaping sector, Kumulus Vape
offers an unequalled choice of high-performing vaping products at low
prices.
In 2018, Kumulus Vape's turnover was €6.5 million, up 116% on 2017. The
EBITDA exceeded the €400,000 mark (+128% on 2017), with a net income of
nearly €300,000 (+106%). In the first quarter of 2019, turnover rose by
96% to €2.3 million.
Kumulus Vape has a clear aim: to become one of the French leaders in
100% e-commerce vaping in the next three years.
Operating procedures
Listing market: Euronext Access™
ISIN:
FR0013419876
Symbol: MLVAP
Registration procedure:
technical admission
Number of shares in company capital:
1,988,000
Number of shares sold on the day of listing: 55,000
Sale
price per share: €2.12
Valuation at time of listing:
€4,214,560
Start of trading: May 28, 2019
Eligible
for PEA (equity savings plan) and SME PEA: yes
The operation does not require authorization from the French Financial
Markets Authority (AMF). The information document has therefore not been
approved by the AMF. The information document is available free of
charge from the head office of Kumulus Vape. It may be downloaded from www.kumulusvape.fr/investisseurs.
Please note that companies admitted to Euronext Access are not subject
to the same rules as companies on the regulated market. Instead, they
are subject to a smaller set of rules that is suitable for small
businesses experiencing growth. The risk associated with an investment
on Euronext Access may therefore be greater than investing in a company
on the regulated market.
Partners in the operation
|
|
|
|
Atout Capital
|
|
Consultant and listing sponsor
|
|
|
|
Lamy Lexel
|
|
Legal advice
|
|
|
|
Mazars
|
|
Auditors
|
|
|
|
Actifin
|
|
Financial communications
|
|
|
About Kumulus Vape
Established in 2012, Kumulus Vape is one of the leading French
distributors of e-cigarettes
and e-liquids.
With www.kumulusvape.fr,
its website for individuals, and its wholesale business for specialist
boutiques, the Company is positioned on both the B2C and B2B markets.
Kumulus Vape's turnover rose to €6.5 million in 2018, representing a
growth of 116% on 2017. Kumulus Vape is based in Corbas, just a few
minutes from the south of Lyon, and currently has about 25 employees.
1 Do It Yourself: e-liquid base that people can use to create
their own blends
The original source-language text of this announcement is the official,
authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation
only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text,
which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.
