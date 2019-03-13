Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment : Dianchi Water Treatment and Shidian County Join Ha

OnMarch 8, Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. and Shidian County People'sGovernment of Baoshan City, Yunnan Province signed the Investment, Construction, Operation and Transfer Contract of SewageTreatment Plant and Supporting Pipe Network Project in Youwang Area of ShidianCountyand the SupplementaryAgreement for Phase II Reconstruction and Expansion of Sewage Treatment Plantin Shidian County and Upgrading and Reconstruction Project. The agreementwas signed by Shan Yaoqiang, Standing Committee Member of Shidian County PartyCommittee and Deputy County Magistrate, and Luo Yun, Executive Director andDeputy General Manager of Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. on behalfof both parties under the common witness of Shi Jiping, Party Secretary ofShidian County Committee, and Guo Yumei, Party Committee Secretary, Chairmanand General Manager of Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd.

Project Background

InJuly 2014, Dianchi Water Treatment invested in the construction of Shidian CountySewage Treatment Plant and the Second Waterworks Plant Projects in ShidianCounty. Both parties have achieved fruitful cooperation in urban water supply,sewage treatment and supporting facilities.

Inorder to strengthen the urban sewage treatment, protect the Shidian River andother downstream water bodies, improve the urban environment and improve theliving environment quality of residents, Shidian County has introduced DianchiWater Treatment as a social investor, who invests a total amount of about RMB110 million in the construction and operation of the sewage treatment plant andsupporting pipe network project in the Youwang Area of Shidian County andimplementing the Phase II reconstruction and expansion of the sewage treatmentplant in Shidian County and upgrading and reconstructionproject.

Thetwo projects signed this time are the consolidation and promotion of thecooperation achievements between both parties in the early stage, which are inline with the investment direction and strategic development needs of DianchiWater Treatment's main business, and are also the new fruits of the furthercooperation between both parties in the field of municipal infrastructureprojects and the enhancement of mutual trust and working friendship.

Agreement

DianchiWater Treatment will contribute about RMB 69.16 million to invest, constructand operate the sewage treatment plant and supporting pipe network project inYouwang Area of Shidian County, including the construction of a new sewagetreatment plant (with a short-term scale of 5,000 m3/d and a long-term scale of10,000 m3/d), 19.47 kilometers of supporting pipe network and 876 inspectionwells, with a 30-year franchise. The implementation of the project will furtherimprove the infrastructure construction in Shidian County, improve theecological outlook of the city, and effectively realize the efficientutilization of water resources and the continuous improvement of waterenvironment, which is of great significance to the urban construction and thesustainable development of social economy in Shidian County.

DianchiWater Treatment will invest about RMB 40.9425 million to implement the Phase IIreconstruction and expansion of the sewage treatment plant in Shidian Countyand upgrading and reconstruction project. The treatment scale will be expandedfrom 10,000 m3/d in the first phase to 20,000 m3/d, and an advanced treatmentprocess will be added. The first and second phases of the project are combinedto calculate the franchise period. The franchise period is 30 years from thedate when the use function is satisfied. The effluent quality after thecompletion of the project shall comply with the Level I A standard of Pollutant Discharge Standard for UrbanSewage Treatment Plants(GB18918-2002). The implementation of the projectwill effectively improve the urban sewage collection capacity and treatmentefficiency, effectively meet the incremental demand of urban sewage treatment,and lay a solid foundation for the sustainable improvement of water ecologicalenvironment in Shidian County.

SecretaryShi Jiping highly recognized the strength of Dianchi Water Treatment, andpointed out that since both parties cooperated, Dianchi Water Treatment hasprovided strong support in environmental treatment, rural sewage treatment andpoverty alleviation in Shidian County. We hope to continue to speed up thespecific work with Dianchi Water Treatment, and both parties will work togetherto seek common development and realize the unification of social and economicbenefits.

ChairmanGuo Yumei said that Dianchi Water Treatment will be based on the three tasks ofpollution prevention and control, ecological civilization construction andpoverty alleviation. It will make comprehensive use of the regional industry'sleading operation management, scientific and technological innovation andtalent advantages, promote project cooperation with high-efficiencyconstruction speed, high-quality engineering quality and strict operationstandards, focus on expanding cooperation fields with Shidian County in sewagetreatment, tap water supply and urban environment treatment, and integratesocial resources to help Shidian County overcome poverty. It will further linkup the entire industrial chain, make due contributions to local environmentalprotection and building healthy living destinations, and promote theconstruction of local ecological civilization and sustainable economicdevelopment.

Cultural Shidian, Hot Spring Resort

ShidianCounty is a sub-central city of Baoshan City in Yunnan Province. It is locatedon the eastern bank of Nujiang River and is close to Myanmar. It has uniquegeographical advantages in integrating into the 'the Belt and Road' initiativeand is also an important frontier gateway for China to face the radiationcenter of South Asia and Southeast Asia.

It isbounded by Nujiang River in the west and Kuke River in the east, borderingChangning County, Mengbolo River in the south and Yongde County in the south,and Baoshan Villages in the north, forming a landscape ecological townsurrounded by three rivers. It is dominated by service industry and farm andsideline product processing industry. There are abundant water resources here.Red culture, Khitan culture and native culture are in harmony. It has advancedmarket concepts and an open and inclusive spirit of cooperation. Resources,culture and cadres' feelings have created Grand Shidian.