Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment : RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3768)

RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

For the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group's:

• revenue amounted to approximately RMB1,430 million, representing an increase of 16.8% from 2017;

• profit before tax amounted to approximately RMB415 million, representing an increase of 11.5% from 2017;

• profit attributable to equity holders of the Company amounted to approximately RMB349 million, representing an increase of 11.6% from 2017; and

• earnings per share amounted to approximately RMB0.34, representing an increase of 3.0% from 2017.

The Board proposes to distribute a final cash dividend of RMB0.1714 per share (tax inclusive) (2017: RMB0.1527 per share (tax inclusive)), totaling RMB176,389,625.40 (tax inclusive) (2017: RMB157,145,249.70 (tax inclusive)) to all shareholders whose names appear on the Company's registers of shareholders of domestic shares and H shares as at Tuesday, 2 July 2019. The distribution is subject to shareholders' approval at the 2018 Annual General Meeting to be convened on Friday, 21 June 2019. The expected dividend distribution date is Thursday, 8 August 2019.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces the audited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group", "we", "us" or "our") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Reporting Period"), together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017, as following:

I. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES THERETO

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

As at 31 December 2018

As at 31 December

Note 2017 RMB'000 RMB'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Land use rights 469,125 445,974 Long-term prepayments - 450,000 Property, plant and equipment 3,053,604 2,342,663 Receivables under service concession arrangements 11 1,120,398 529,997 Amounts due from customers for construction contracts 12 291,687 238,383 Intangible assets 184,558 135,099 Investments in associates 15,074 15,257 Prepayments for acquisition of subsidiaries - 43,356 Deferred income tax assets 50,196 32,957 5,184,642 4,233,686 Current assets Receivables under service concession arrangements 11 15,408 13,747 Inventories 12,921 7,515 Amounts due from customers for construction contracts 12 18,911 12,296 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 170,000 - Available-for-sale financial assets - 80,000 Trade and other receivables 13 942,551 386,397 Cash and cash equivalents 1,079,714 1,291,170 Restricted cash 17,916 - 2,257,421 1,791,125 Total assets 7,442,063 6,024,811

2018

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Continued)

Note 2017 RMB'000 RMB'000 EQUITY Capital and reserve attributable to equity holders of the Company Share capital 1,029,111 1,029,111 Other reserves 1,452,284 1,413,937 Retained earnings 1,413,378 1,257,039 3,894,773 3,700,087 Non-controlling interests 6,148 6,114 Total equity 3,900,921 3,706,201 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Deferred revenue 222,530 157,479 Borrowings 1,764,699 1,091,625 Deferred income tax liabilities 63,374 39,848 2,050,603 1,288,952 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 14 379,708 369,850 Current income tax liabilities 84,589 60,238 Borrowings 1,014,505 599,570 Contract liabilities 14 11,737 - 1,490,539 1,029,658 Total liabilities 3,541,142 2,318,610 Total equity and liabilities 7,442,063 6,024,811 As at 31 December 2018

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 31 December 2018

Year ended 31 December

Note 2018 2017 RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue 3 1,429,787 1,223,825 Cost of sales 6 (900,753) (723,335) Gross profit 529,034 500,490 Selling expenses 6 (14,175) (13,875) Administrative expenses 6 (135,991) (124,490) Research and development expenses 6 (4,160) (7,282) Net impairment losses on financial and contract assets 2.2.2(b) (17,562) - Other income 4 110,525 93,291 Other gains/(losses) - net 5 2,052 (4,817) Operating profit 469,723 443,317 Finance income 56,924 33,706 Finance costs (111,243) (104,754) Finance costs - net 7 (54,319) (71,048) Share of results of associates (183) 156 Profit before income tax 415,221 372,425 Income tax expense 8 (65,494) (58,336) Profit for the year 349,727 314,089 Profit attributable to: - The equity holders of the Company 348,549 313,077 - Non-controlling interests 1,178 1,012 349,727 314,089 Other comprehensive income/(loss) 3,282 (1,847) Total comprehensive income for the year 353,009 312,242

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Continued)

Year ended 31 December