Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment : RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
03/22/2019 | 11:50am EDT
Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd.
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3768)
RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
For the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group's:
• revenue amounted to approximately RMB1,430 million, representing an increase of 16.8% from 2017;
• profit before tax amounted to approximately RMB415 million, representing an increase of 11.5% from 2017;
• profit attributable to equity holders of the Company amounted to approximately RMB349 million, representing an increase of 11.6% from 2017; and
• earnings per share amounted to approximately RMB0.34, representing an increase of 3.0% from 2017.
The Board proposes to distribute a final cash dividend of RMB0.1714 per share (tax inclusive) (2017: RMB0.1527 per share (tax inclusive)), totaling RMB176,389,625.40 (tax inclusive) (2017: RMB157,145,249.70 (tax inclusive)) to all shareholders whose names appear on the Company's registers of shareholders of domestic shares and H shares as at Tuesday, 2 July 2019. The distribution is subject to shareholders' approval at the 2018 Annual General Meeting to be convened on Friday, 21 June 2019. The expected dividend distribution date is Thursday, 8 August 2019.
The board of directors (the "Board") of Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces the audited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group", "we", "us" or "our") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Reporting Period"), together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017, as following:
I. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES THERETO
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
As at 31 December 2018
As at 31 December
Note
2017
RMB'000
RMB'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Land use rights
469,125
445,974
Long-term prepayments
-
450,000
Property, plant and equipment
3,053,604
2,342,663
Receivables under service concession arrangements
11
1,120,398
529,997
Amounts due from customers for construction contracts
12
291,687
238,383
Intangible assets
184,558
135,099
Investments in associates
15,074
15,257
Prepayments for acquisition of subsidiaries
-
43,356
Deferred income tax assets
50,196
32,957
5,184,642
4,233,686
Current assets
Receivables under service concession arrangements
11
15,408
13,747
Inventories
12,921
7,515
Amounts due from customers for construction contracts
12
18,911
12,296
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
170,000
-
Available-for-sale financial assets
-
80,000
Trade and other receivables
13
942,551
386,397
Cash and cash equivalents
1,079,714
1,291,170
Restricted cash
17,916
-
2,257,421
1,791,125
Total assets
7,442,063
6,024,811
2018
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Continued)
Note
2017
RMB'000
RMB'000
EQUITY
Capital and reserve attributable to equity holders
|
of the Company
Share capital
1,029,111
1,029,111
Other reserves
1,452,284
1,413,937
Retained earnings
1,413,378
1,257,039
3,894,773
3,700,087
Non-controlling interests
6,148
6,114
Total equity
3,900,921
3,706,201
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Deferred revenue
222,530
157,479
Borrowings
1,764,699
1,091,625
Deferred income tax liabilities
63,374
39,848
2,050,603
1,288,952
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
14
379,708
369,850
Current income tax liabilities
84,589
60,238
Borrowings
1,014,505
599,570
Contract liabilities
14
11,737
-
1,490,539
1,029,658
Total liabilities
3,541,142
2,318,610
Total equity and liabilities
7,442,063
6,024,811
As at 31 December 2018
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 31 December 2018
Year ended 31 December
Note
2018
2017
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenue
3
1,429,787
1,223,825
Cost of sales
6
(900,753)
(723,335)
Gross profit
529,034
500,490
Selling expenses
6
(14,175)
(13,875)
Administrative expenses
6
(135,991)
(124,490)
Research and development expenses
6
(4,160)
(7,282)
Net impairment losses on financial and contract assets
2.2.2(b)
(17,562)
-
Other income
4
110,525
93,291
Other gains/(losses) - net
5
2,052
(4,817)
Operating profit
469,723
443,317
Finance income
56,924
33,706
Finance costs
(111,243)
(104,754)
Finance costs - net
7
(54,319)
(71,048)
Share of results of associates
(183)
156
Profit before income tax
415,221
372,425
Income tax expense
8
(65,494)
(58,336)
Profit for the year
349,727
314,089
Profit attributable to:
- The equity holders of the Company
348,549
313,077
- Non-controlling interests
1,178
1,012
349,727
314,089
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
3,282
(1,847)
Total comprehensive income for the year
353,009
312,242
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Continued)
Year ended 31 December
Note
2018
2017
RMB'000
RMB'000
Attributable to:
- The equity holders of the Company
351,831
311,230
- Non-controlling interests
1,178
1,012
353,009
312,242
Earnings per share for profit attributable to the
equity holders of the Company during the year
(expressed in RMB per share)
- Basic and diluted earnings per share
9
0.34
0.33
Disclaimer
