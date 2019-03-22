Log in
Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment : RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

03/22/2019 | 11:50am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3768)

RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

For the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group's:

  • • revenue amounted to approximately RMB1,430 million, representing an increase of 16.8% from 2017;

  • • profit before tax amounted to approximately RMB415 million, representing an increase of 11.5% from 2017;

  • • profit attributable to equity holders of the Company amounted to approximately RMB349 million, representing an increase of 11.6% from 2017; and

  • • earnings per share amounted to approximately RMB0.34, representing an increase of 3.0% from 2017.

The Board proposes to distribute a final cash dividend of RMB0.1714 per share (tax inclusive) (2017: RMB0.1527 per share (tax inclusive)), totaling RMB176,389,625.40 (tax inclusive) (2017: RMB157,145,249.70 (tax inclusive)) to all shareholders whose names appear on the Company's registers of shareholders of domestic shares and H shares as at Tuesday, 2 July 2019. The distribution is subject to shareholders' approval at the 2018 Annual General Meeting to be convened on Friday, 21 June 2019. The expected dividend distribution date is Thursday, 8 August 2019.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces the audited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group", "we", "us" or "our") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Reporting Period"), together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017, as following:

I. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES THERETO

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

As at 31 December 2018

As at 31 December

Note

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Land use rights

469,125

445,974

Long-term prepayments

-

450,000

Property, plant and equipment

3,053,604

2,342,663

Receivables under service concession arrangements

11

1,120,398

529,997

Amounts due from customers for construction contracts

12

291,687

238,383

Intangible assets

184,558

135,099

Investments in associates

15,074

15,257

Prepayments for acquisition of subsidiaries

-

43,356

Deferred income tax assets

50,196

32,957

5,184,642

4,233,686

Current assets

Receivables under service concession arrangements

11

15,408

13,747

Inventories

12,921

7,515

Amounts due from customers for construction contracts

12

18,911

12,296

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

170,000

-

Available-for-sale financial assets

-

80,000

Trade and other receivables

13

942,551

386,397

Cash and cash equivalents

1,079,714

1,291,170

Restricted cash

17,916

-

2,257,421

1,791,125

Total assets

7,442,063

6,024,811

2018

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Continued)

Note

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

EQUITY

Capital and reserve attributable to equity holders

of the Company

Share capital

1,029,111

1,029,111

Other reserves

1,452,284

1,413,937

Retained earnings

1,413,378

1,257,039

3,894,773

3,700,087

Non-controlling interests

6,148

6,114

Total equity

3,900,921

3,706,201

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Deferred revenue

222,530

157,479

Borrowings

1,764,699

1,091,625

Deferred income tax liabilities

63,374

39,848

2,050,603

1,288,952

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

14

379,708

369,850

Current income tax liabilities

84,589

60,238

Borrowings

1,014,505

599,570

Contract liabilities

14

11,737

-

1,490,539

1,029,658

Total liabilities

3,541,142

2,318,610

Total equity and liabilities

7,442,063

6,024,811

As at 31 December 2018

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 31 December 2018

Year ended 31 December

Note

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

3

1,429,787

1,223,825

Cost of sales

6

(900,753)

(723,335)

Gross profit

529,034

500,490

Selling expenses

6

(14,175)

(13,875)

Administrative expenses

6

(135,991)

(124,490)

Research and development expenses

6

(4,160)

(7,282)

Net impairment losses on financial and contract assets

2.2.2(b)

(17,562)

-

Other income

4

110,525

93,291

Other gains/(losses) - net

5

2,052

(4,817)

Operating profit

469,723

443,317

Finance income

56,924

33,706

Finance costs

(111,243)

(104,754)

Finance costs - net

7

(54,319)

(71,048)

Share of results of associates

(183)

156

Profit before income tax

415,221

372,425

Income tax expense

8

(65,494)

(58,336)

Profit for the year

349,727

314,089

Profit attributable to:

- The equity holders of the Company

348,549

313,077

- Non-controlling interests

1,178

1,012

349,727

314,089

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

3,282

(1,847)

Total comprehensive income for the year

353,009

312,242

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Continued)

Year ended 31 December

Note

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

Attributable to:

- The equity holders of the Company

351,831

311,230

- Non-controlling interests

1,178

1,012

353,009

312,242

Earnings per share for profit attributable to the

equity holders of the Company during the year

(expressed in RMB per share)

- Basic and diluted earnings per share

9

0.34

0.33

Disclaimer

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 15:49:07 UTC
