Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment : The First in Yunnan! Dianchi Water Signed an Inter

Dianchi Water International Syndication formally set up! This is the first syndicated loan of dual currency in Hong Kong for enterprises (including state-owned enterprises and private enterprises) in Yunnan Province over the past two years, with the highest loan limit, the largest number of participating banks, and the widest distribution of participating banks. It also marks the successful implementation of the first overseas syndicated financing by a state-owned enterprise in Kunming.On March 25, Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. and the Syndicate, led by Bank of Communications Hong Kong Branch and Morgan Stanley, held a signing ceremony for the international syndicated loan contract of USD 270 million (equivalent). Present at the signing ceremony were the Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman, General Manager Guo Yumei, Executive Director, Deputy General Manager Luo Yun, Secretary of the Board, Chief Financial Officer Yang Yang, and representatives from Bank of Communications Hong Kong Branch, Morgan Stanley, China Development Bank, Luso International Bank, ICBC Macao Branch, Fubon Bank, Taishin Bank, State Bank of India and other banks.Chen Bin, the General Manager of Capital and Structure Financing Department of Hong Kong Branch of Bank of Communications(the lead bank), and Cheng Xiuwen, the Deputy General Manager of Morgan Stanley China Fortune Securities and Head of Investment Banking Department, addressed the ceremony respectively. They all said that the financial institutions participating in the international syndicate highly recognized Dianchi Water for its comprehensive strength and wished Dianchi Water a better performance.Chairman Guo Yumei thanked the lead bank consisting of Bank of Communications Hong Kong Branch and Morgan Stanley, and other participants. She wished further communication with various financial institutions in the future to continuously expand cooperation in the financial field.Reasons for Being Selected by Financial InstitutionsBased on the sewage treatment and environmental protection industry, through years of efforts and development, Dianchi Water's management capability, capital strength, technical strength, team experience and market business have been accumulated and expanded, being widely recognized by many financial institutions at home and abroad.---Since its establishment, the Company has kept close cooperation with financial institutions at home and abroad, enabling them to know about the Company's development and needs in real time.---Since the listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2017, the Company has been further recognized by many international financial institutions, opening the international capital market. And the Company has vigorously grasped opportunities to build overseas financing platforms, expanding overseas financing channels. ---In August 2018, after obtaining an international commercial loan commitment of USD 600 million (equivalent) approved by the National Development and Reform Commission, the Company selected Bank of Communications Hong Kong Branch and Morgan Stanley as the leading banks for this international syndicate in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.Usage of Raised FundsFor this international syndicate loan, the original amount is USD 150 million, the super-raised amount is USD 150 million, and the amount finally signed is USD 270 million (equivalent). Funds are mainly used for the Company's main business development, project construction and investment. In 'main battlefield' Kunming, taking Dianchi protection and management as the core, surrounding the comprehensive management of water resources such as upstream water resources protection, watershed management, tap water, and downstream reclaimed water, sludge disposal and derived solid waste resource utilization, we will achieve better environmental benefits.The successful establishment of the international syndicate shows that the Company has been recognized by international financial institutions. And We have a good reputation in the international capital market, providing another basis for our international development. This move can enhance the connectivity of the Company's overseas capital channels, enlarge the sources of capital, reduce financial costs and enhance the ability to cope with exchange rate risks, thus effectively supporting the development of our businesses and giving us more activity and influence in the market.Characteristics of the International Syndicated LoanThe international syndicate has made many breakthroughs through the joint efforts of the Company and participating banks.Highest Loan Limit and Most Diversified CurrenciesThis syndicate includes US dollars and Hong Kong dollars, effectively controlling financing costs and minimizing exchange rate risk in the great uncertainty and instability globally. The amount finally signed is USD 270 million (equivalent), nearly double the original amount of USD 150 million, further replenishing the Company's cash flow.The Largest Number of Participating Banks, and Optimum StructureThe syndicate is jointly led by Bank of Communications Hong Kong Branch and Morgan Stanley, receiving nine international banks from different countries and regions, including China Development Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Communications Hong Kong Branch, ICBC Tokyo Branch, ICBC Macao Branch, ABC Seoul Branch, Luso International Bank, Fubon Bank and Taishin Bank. For many of the participating banks, this is the first time to cooperate with the Company. This cooperation has given the Company a good financial image in the international capital market, making it more influential in the international capital market. This cooperation has also provided better links between the Company and the participants, opened up a new way for the company and financial institutions to conduct more extensive and in-depth financing cooperation in the future, obtaining wider financing channels.Lowest Loan RateThis syndicate is a three-year bank loan, with lower cost than the three-year financing of the Company in China. And it optimizes the financial structure of the Company through financing replacement, refinancing and so on.The First International Syndicated Loan for Enterprises in Yunnan Province over the Past Two YearsThe successful signing of the first international syndicated loan for enterprises in Yunnan Province over the past two years will provide a solid fund guarantee for Dianchi protection and management, environmental protection and management, ecological environment construction and social and economic development in Yunnan and Kunming. In addition, it will also provide a demonstration for deepening cooperation and exchanges between the industrial entities in Yunnan and Kunming and the international capital market, promoting the internationalization of capital and the market in Yunnan and Kunming, and making more enterprises do business globally. It is of great significance to promote Kunming to become a regional modern international center city, to speed up Yunnan's 'Belt and Road' and to implement the 'going out' strategy.





Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 03:35:11 UTC