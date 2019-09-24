Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-SIGNING THE CONCESSION SERVICE AGREEMENT FOR USE OF RECLAIMED WATER WITH KUNMING WATER RESOURCES BUREAU

The Company will operate the reclaimed water resources in accordance with the concession period and concession scope determined by the Service Agreement and charge a reasonable fee. The Company has the right to provide reclaimed water services which meet the relevant standards and customer requirements in a universal and non-discriminatory manner to all users in the agreed service areas in accordance with the provisions of laws, regulations and administrative regulations and the terms of the Service Agreement, and charge reclaimed water fees with reference to the Service Agreement and in accordance with the terms and conditions of each individual reclaimed water service agreement.
Because the Concession Service for Use of Reclaimed Water in Kunming is an infrastructure and public utilities business, in order to ensure the sustainable development of public utilities, we adopted BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) model for the Concession Service for Use of Reclaimed Water in Kunming. During the concession period, the Company shall own the ownership of the assets and facilities and equipment involved in the Concession Service for Use of Reclaimed Water in Kunming. After the expiration of the concession period, we shall transfer the abovementioned ownership to the People's Government of Kunming City or the entity designated by the People's Government of Kunming City. After the expiration of the Concession Service for Use of Reclaimed Water in Kunming, the Company has the priority to obtain the concession rights of the Concession Service for Use of Reclaimed Water in Kunming under the same condition.
The Board has confirmed that the signing of the Service Agreement is within the scope of the Company's ordinary and usual course of business and does not constitute the connected transaction of the Company as set out in Chapter 14A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules"), also does not constitute any discloseable transactions of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. The Service Agreement helps to re-innovate and deepen the concession model, based on the 30-year concession rights granted by the Kunming Municipal Government to the Company in 2011, which will benefit the development of the reclaimed water industry in Kunming and improve the comprehensive utilization of urban water resources. Meanwhile, it is conducive to the further development of the Company's reclaimed water business.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable inquiries, the Directors or the substantial shareholders of the Company have no direct or indirect interest in this Service Agreement.
