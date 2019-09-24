Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-SIGNING THE CONCESSION SERVICE AGREEMENT FOR USE OF RECLAIMED WATER WITH KUNMING WATER RESOURCES BUREAU

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd.

昆明滇池水務股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3768)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SIGNING THE CONCESSION SERVICE AGREEMENT FOR USE OF RECLAIMED WATER WITH KUNMING WATER RESOURCES BUREAU

This announcement is made by Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that on 23 September 2019, the Company entered into the Concession Service Agreement for Use of Reclaimed Water in Kunming 《( 昆明市再生水利用特許經營服務協議》)("Service Agreement") with Kunming Water Resources Bureau of Yunnan Province ("Kunming Water Resources Bureau"). Pursuant to the Service Agreement, Kunming Water Resources Bureau authorized the Company (and the designated subsidiaries invested or established by the Company with actual control) to carry out concession service for use of reclaimed water within the urban planning areas of Wuhua, Panlong, Xishan, Guandu and Dianchi National Tourist Resort as well as the areas permitted for provision of reclaimed water service by the reclaimed water supply facilities newly built, modified and expanded, acquired and managed under entrustment by the Company within the administrative districts of Kunming according to the relevant planning requirements for use of reclaimed water in Kunming ("Concession Service for Use of Reclaimed Water in Kunming").

According to the National Urban Wastewater Treatment and Recycling Facilities Construction Plan During the 13th Five-year Plan Period 《( " 十三五" 全國城鎮污水處理及再生水利用設施建設規 劃》) and the National Water Saving Action Plan 《( 國家節水行動方案》) and based on the coverage and utilization rate of the existing reclaimed water pipeline in Kunming, it is determined that the term of the Concession Service for Use of Reclaimed Water in Kunming shall be valid through 2049 to achieve the targets that the coverage of reclaimed water pipeline in main urban areas shall reach 60% (80% for area outside the Second Ring), and the daily average use of reclaimed water shall be no less than 900,000 tons with a utilization rate of 60%. In order to achieve the targets above, the estimated amount of investment by the Company during the concession period will be approximately RMB2.0 billion after taking into account of the existing resources of reclaimed water facilities within the concession areas.

The Concession Service for Use of Reclaimed Water in Kunming shall be valid for a term of 30 years from 23 September 2019 to 22 September 2049.