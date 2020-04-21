Log in
Kurin, Inc. Announces Agreement With Vizient for Kurin Lock to Help Reduce Contaminated Blood Cultures

04/21/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Kurin Inc., the inventor and manufacturer of 510(k)-cleared Kurin® blood culture collection sets, announced today that it has been awarded a contract for the Kurin Lock®, a blood culture optimization device designed to reduce contamination rates. Effective April 1, 2020, the new agreement offers Vizient members negotiated pricing and terms.

"We are pleased to have this agreement with Vizient,” said Bob Rogers, Inventor and CEO of Kurin. “Several Vizient member hospitals have already benefitted from sustained results in reducing their blood culture contamination rates with Kurin and formalizing this agreement will help additional hospitals add Kurin to their important work in protecting patients from harm. By providing this innovative solution at contracted pricing, Vizient and Kurin are helping to reduce overall healthcare costs.”

Kurin’s revolutionary and disruptive approach automatically and passively corrals potential contaminants during blood culture collection. Contaminated blood cultures are a significant problem, as roughly one-third of the positive results are wrong, exposing these patients to unnecessary antibiotics, extending hospital stays and impacting larger community health issues, such as antimicrobial resistance and the life-threatening C. diff. infection. Contaminated blood cultures also create a financial burden to hospitals by prolonging hospital stays.

Vizient is the largest member-driven performance improvement company in the country. Vizient’s diverse membership and customer base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and nonacute health care providers

About Kurin, Inc.

Kurin Inc., a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), is focused on the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of products that help healthcare providers reduce contaminated blood cultures. San Diego-based Kurin has received FDA 510(k) market clearance. For more information, visit the website at www.kurin.com.


© Business Wire 2020
