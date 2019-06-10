Log in
Kuroda says BOJ can deliver more stimulus - Bloomberg

06/10/2019
G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Fukuoka

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank can deliver more monetary stimulus if necessary, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The BOJ will ease further if the momentum towards its 2% inflation target is lost, Kuroda said in an interview with Bloomberg television in Fukuoka, Japan, where central bankers and finance chiefs from the Group of 20 met over the weekend.

Kuroda, however, said the BOJ did not need to act now, citing the health of the economy, according to Bloomberg.

Asked if the BOJ still had the capacity to do "something big," Kuroda said: "I think so," according to Bloomberg.

The options would be cutting the -0.1% negative rate further, lowering the target for 10-year yields, increasing the monetary base, or boosting asset purchases, he was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

