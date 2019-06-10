Kuroda says BOJ can deliver more stimulus - Bloomberg

The BOJ will ease further if the momentum towards its 2% inflation target is lost, Kuroda said in an interview with Bloomberg television in Fukuoka, Japan, where central bankers and finance chiefs from the Group of 20 met over the weekend.

Kuroda, however, said the BOJ did not need to act now, citing the health of the economy, according to Bloomberg.

Asked if the BOJ still had the capacity to do "something big," Kuroda said: "I think so," according to Bloomberg.

The options would be cutting the -0.1% negative rate further, lowering the target for 10-year yields, increasing the monetary base, or boosting asset purchases, he was quoted as saying.

