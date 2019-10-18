Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kuroda says BOJ could ease policy more, still has tools available

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 09:18pm EDT
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda takes questions from reporters at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the central bank could ease monetary policy further if needed to spur growth, shrugging off views that it has used up ammunition to fight the next economic downturn.

A senior International Monetary Fund official also said deepening negative interest rates remained an option if the BOJ were to ease, though adding that any such move should be accompanied by fiscal and structural steps to be effective.

"We think that lowering the negative interest rate remains an option. Of course, given stubbornly anchored inflation expectations, a whole package (of steps) is needed, especially structural reforms," Odd Per Brekk, who is the IMF's mission chief of Japan, told Reuters on Friday.

The remarks came amid simmering market speculation that the BOJ could ease policy as early as this month such as by deepening negative rates - a controversial move given the strain years of ultra-low rates is inflicting on commercial bank's profits.

The IMF cut its global growth forecasts this week as manufacturers felt the pinch from the U.S.-China trade war, adding pressure on the BOJ to ramp up stimulus to prevent external headwinds from derailing a fragile recovery.

IMF WARNS OF OVER-RELIANCE ON CENTRAL BANKS

Coming out from a two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank heads, Kuroda said some countries did mention that prolonged periods of loose monetary policy have left them with less room to ramp up stimulus.

But the case for Japan was different, he said, stressing the BOJ's readiness to top up monetary support if heightening global risks threaten achievement of its 2% inflation target.

"It's not as if we have limited monetary policy space. If needed, we could take additional easing steps," Kuroda told a news conference hosted by Japan as chair of this year's G20 meeting.

"We will carefully analyse economic and price developments in deciding whether such measures are necessary," he said.

While warning of heightening risks to global growth, the IMF has urged policymakers to avoid relying too heavily on already-stretched monetary policy tools in spurring growth.

"There were some views expressed at the G20 meeting that in general, prolonged periods of monetary easing have diminished space for additional easing," Kuroda said.

"But it's hard to generalise that monetary policy space has diminished, because much depends on the economic and price developments of each country," he said.

Kuroda also said there were no signs yet that the BOJ's ultra-loose monetary policy was impairing Japan's banking system by discouraging financial institutions to boost lending.

The BOJ said last month it will more thoroughly assess economic and price developments at the Oct. 30-31 rate review due to heightening global risks, signalling the chance of easing policy as early as this month.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Sandra Maler)

By Leika Kihara and David Lawder
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.00% 121.2 Delayed Quote.-3.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:24pMnuchin backs proposal to double IMF's crisis fund
RE
09:19pKuroda says BOJ could ease policy more, still has tools available
RE
09:18pKuroda says BOJ could ease policy more, still has tools available
RE
08:52pIMF sidesteps clash with U.S. over funding, delays shareholding changes to 2023
RE
08:37pNEGATIVE INTEREST RATES : Bankers at the IMF meeting weigh in
RE
08:34pFACEBOOK : G20 kicks off debate to regulate 'stablecoins' in hit to Facebook's Libra
RE
08:26pBOJ KURODA : No talk at G20 of central banks issuing digital currencies
RE
08:21pFAA turns over emails from former Boeing 737 pilot
RE
08:19pBoeing pilots' messages on 737 MAX safety raise new questions
RE
08:17pBoeing 737 MAX test pilot grappled with simulator flaws, too
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : EXCLUSIVE: Huawei in early talks with U.S. firms to license 5G platform - Huawei executive
2CME GROUP INC. : CME GROUP : Statement on Vanity Fair Article
3EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder (Portuguese Only)
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : G20 kicks off debate to regulate 'stablecoins' in hit to Facebook's Libra
5Trump hopes U.S.-China trade deal will be signed by middle of November

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group