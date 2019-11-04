Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kuroda says BOJ's easing tools not limited to rate cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 08:23pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington

NAGOYA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank has not limited its monetary easing tools to interest rate cuts, stressing that other options remain on the table if it were to ramp up stimulus.

"There is no change to our understanding that, besides lowering policy rates, there are various possible measures for additional easing," such as expanding asset purchases or accelerating the pace of money printing, Kuroda said in a speech to business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Thursday as expected but gave the strongest signal to date that it may cut rates in the near future, underscoring its concern that overseas risks could derail a fragile economic recovery.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.00% 120.936 Delayed Quote.-4.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:23pKuroda says BOJ's easing tools not limited to rate cuts
RE
08:15pNSW LOCAL LAND SERVICES : Green pick in the feeding mix at ag events
PU
08:08pPhilippines October inflation slows to 0.8%
RE
08:08pIrish service sector grows at slowest rate since mid-2012 - PMI
RE
08:04pU.S. House Democrats to continue probe after Boeing testimony
RE
07:57pU.S. Supreme Court rejects Charter appeal of Sprint patent verdict
RE
07:57pFed's Mary Daly Says Three Rate Cuts in 2019 Were Appropriate
DJ
07:50pAsian shares rally on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
07:40pDollar gains on trade optimism, Aussie in focus ahead of RBA
RE
07:30pNZCTU NEW ZEALAND COUNCIL OF TRADE UNIONS : CTU concerned with “upgrade” of China Free Trade Agreement
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
2SEMAFO INC. : SEMAFO: Cash Flow from Operating Activities before Changes in non-Cash Working Capital of $50 Mi..
3VALE : VALE : CEO Dismissed Warning on Mines Before Deadly Disaster in Brazil
4China pushing Trump to remove more tariffs ahead of trade deal - media
5Asian shares rally on U.S.-China trade deal hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group