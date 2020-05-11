Log in
News : Interest Rates
Kuroda says no need for BOJ to buy municipal bonds now

05/11/2020 | 10:18pm EDT

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday he saw no need now for the central bank to include municipal bonds in a list of assets it purchases to pump money into the economy.

On what steps the BOJ could take if it were to ease monetary policy further, Kuroda told parliament that the central bank could expand asset purchases, increase market operation tools or cut interest rates.

"We're ready to take sufficient steps judged necessary at the time," he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

