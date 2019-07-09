Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kurt vom Scheidt appointed Chief Product Officer at OANDA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

LONDON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services and currency data and analytics, OANDA is pleased to announce industry expert Kurt vom Scheidt has joined the firm as Chief Product Officer, based in London. A seasoned professional with more than 30 years' experience in the financial services sector, specialising in foreign exchange, vom Scheidt has worked with several international banks and brokers over the years, playing an instrumental role in improving product expertise and overseeing the trading infrastructure. He will be responsible for developing a robust product strategy that enhances the customer experience and supports OANDA's growth ambitions.

Kurt vom Scheidt, Chief Product Officer at OANDA

Chairman of the board, Tim Howkins commented, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Kurt to OANDA. A proven industry veteran with a successful track record, he brings with him an unparalleled knowledge of the sector and a deep-seated understanding of the foreign exchange market. As such, he will be an invaluable asset to the firm as we continue to shape our product strategy and drive growth in the years to come."

vom Scheidt added, "Over the years, OANDA has earned a reputation for combining state-of-the-art technology with a unique customer-focused approach, offering access to an award-winning trading platform, advanced charting applications, technical analysis, open order books, and economic overlays that provide greater clarity over the markets. As such, I very much look forward to building on the foundations of this approach and defining how our product strategy can further help our clients succeed."

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the firm provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in six of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming the business of foreign exchange. For more information, please visit oanda.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kurt-vom-scheidt-appointed-chief-product-officer-at-oanda-300880323.html

SOURCE OANDA


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:44pCanadian oil companies see output cuts easing as rail capacity grows
RE
03:44pNigeria Successfully Defends Rights in Dispute Against Switzerland
BU
03:44pROGERS SUGAR : Conference Call – 3rd Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
03:43pCRYSTAL AMBER FUND : TR-1 notification of major interest in STV Group
PU
03:42pBTL : Announces Initiative to Help Empower Women Across the US
PR
03:41pAXIM BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:39pYSS : Canopy Rivers portfolio company YSS receives five new cannabis retail licences in Alberta
PR
03:38pCENTERPOINT ENERGY : As all eyes are on the Gulf, CenterPoint Energy encourages customers to sign up for Power Alert Service® now
PU
03:38pCENTERPOINT ENERGY : shares important natural gas safety tips in preparation for potentially severe weather
PU
03:35pGoing the Distance for Duchenne
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About