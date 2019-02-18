Kurtzman Carson Consultants, LLC : Announces Claims Process for China Energy Fair Fund Commences

The following statement is being issued by Kurtzman Carson Consultants,
LLC regarding the China Energy Savings Technology, Inc. (“China Energy”)
Fair Fund:
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
FOR THE EASTERN DISTRICT OF
NEW YORK
Securities and Exchange Commission v. China Energy Savings
Technology, Inc., et al.,
Civil Action No. 06-cv-6402 (ADS)
Attention all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired
China Energy common shares in the United States between July 1, 2004 and
February 15, 2006, inclusive
If you purchased or otherwise acquired China Energy Savings Technology,
Inc. (Ticker: CESV) common shares in the United States between July 1,
2004 and February 15, 2006, inclusive (“Recovery Period”) and the shares
were sold at a loss or continue to be held, you may be eligible for
compensation for harm to investors caused by Defendants' stock
manipulation “pump and dump” scheme and other violations of the
securities laws.
The China Energy Fair Fund (“Fair Fund”) was established by the Court to
distribute monies to investors harmed by China Energy's manipulation of
the market through a pump and dump scheme. The administration of the
Fair Fund is governed by the Distribution Plan. A copy of the
Distribution Plan, which contains a description of eligibility and other
conditions to participation, can be found at www.ChinaEnergyFairFund.com.
Approximately $5.7 million is available for distribution to harmed
investors.
The Court has appointed Kurtzman Carson Consultants, LLC (“KCC”) as the
Distribution Agent to administer the distribution, including the claims
process.
WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR COMPENSATION?
If you purchased shares of China Energy common stock, ticker CESV, on
the open market in the United States (“Eligible Securities”) between
July 1, 2004 and February 15, 2006, inclusive (“Recovery Period”) and
calculate a Recognized Claim per the Plan of Allocation, you may be
entitled to receive payment from the China Energy Fair Fund, subject to
other provisions of the Distribution Plan.
Whether you will have a Recognized Claim for which you will be
compensated depends on a number of factors, which are detailed in the
Plan of Allocation section of the Distribution Plan. You should read the
Plan of Allocation in the Distribution Plan in its entirety before
filing a claim. A final determination of whether you will receive a
Distribution Payment, and the amount, is made by the Court-appointed
Distribution Agent.
HOW TO OBTAIN COMPENSATION
If you believe you are a Potentially Eligible Claimant and would like to
participate, you must complete the Proof of Claim Form in its entirety,
sign it, include copies of all required supporting documentation, and
return it to:
China Energy Fair Fund
c/o KCC, Distribution Agent
P.O. Box
404060
Louisville, KY 40233-4060
A Proof of Claim Form can be obtained by visiting the website, www.ChinaEnergyFairFund.com.
You can also submit via online claim form at the same website. There is
a link on the website which allows a Potentially Eligible Claimant to
complete the Proof of Claim Form. The link is found on the “File A
Claim” tab of the website under the header “Submit Your Proof of Claim
Online.”
You can also request that a Notice and Proof of Claim Form packet be
sent to you via mail by calling 1-866-666-7977.
YOUR COMPLETED AND SIGNED PROOF OF CLAIM FORM, WITH ALL OF THE
REQUIRED SUPPORTING DOCUMENTATION, MUST BE POSTMARKED OR SUBMITTED
ONLINE, NO LATER THAN JUNE 4, 2019 (THE “CLAIMS BAR DATE”).
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This notice provides only summary information regarding the Fair Fund.
We strongly recommend that you read the Distribution Plan, including the
Plan of Allocation, and other relevant case documents in their entirety
for more complete details. The documents can be found at www.ChinaEnergyFairFund.com.
If you need assistance completing the Proof of Claim Form or if you have
any questions about this Fair Fund, you may obtain more information by
visiting the Fair Fund website at www.ChinaEnergyFairFund.com,
by calling the dedicated toll-free number at 1-866-666-7977 or sending
an email inquiry to info@ChinaEnergyFairFund.com.
APPLY NOW!
Dated: February 18, 2019
