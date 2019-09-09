KushCo Holdings to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com Sept. 12th

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) (''KushCo'' or the ''Company''), today announced that Nick Kovacevich, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 12th.

DATE: September 12th

TIME: 11:00 AM Eastern

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0912CannabisVICAgenda

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

August 22, 2019 – Secured a $50 million credit facility from Monroe Capital LLC to be used for working capital, continued organic growth and potential acquisitive activities

– Secured a credit facility from Monroe Capital LLC to be used for working capital, continued organic growth and potential acquisitive activities August 20, 2019 – Bolstered Advisory Board with addition of Pete Kadens , former CEO of Green Thumb Industries

– Bolstered Advisory Board with addition of , former CEO of Green Thumb Industries August 6, 2019 – Launched Retail Services Division to connect CBD brands to national retail chains

– Launched Retail Services Division to connect CBD brands to national retail chains July 8, 2019 – Announced filing of application to list on The NASDAQ Global Select Market

About KushCo Holdings

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the cannabis and hemp industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide, product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, Inc Magazine. While KushCo Holdings provides products and solutions to customers in the cannabis and CBD industries, it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC or CBD.

For more information, visit www.kushco.com or call (888) 920-5874

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kushco-holdings-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-sept-12th-300913794.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com