Kushner and Lighthizer Pressed for Deal Before Mexican President Leaves Office

By Vivian Salama and Michael C. Bender

WASHINGTON -- Months of tensions, threats and volatile trade talks between the U.S. and Mexico ended not with the conventional handshake, but instead with a virtual embrace.

"I'm extending you an affectionate hug," Mexico's President Enrique Peña Nieto told President Trump by telephone on Monday as the White House unveiled the framework of a new trade agreement.

"A hug from you would be very nice," Mr. Trump responded, sitting at his desk in the Oval Office, flanked by administration officials and the press.

The exchange of affections wrapped up months of fragile talks, which were racing against the clock because of the coming transition of presidential administrations in Mexico.

Behind the scenes, three individuals are said to have led the talks over the finish line: Mr. Trump's top adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner; U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer; and Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray, said people familiar with the talks.

Mr. Lighthizer was the chief negotiator and knew the details best. Mr. Kushner developed relationships with Mexican officials, and his closeness to Mr. Trump was leveraged at key moments, including on intellectual-property issues, said people familiar with the matter.

The process began in January 2017, when Mr. Trump rearranged his schedule to fit in an hourlong phone call with Mr. Peña Nieto, who had abruptly snubbed the new American president by canceling his visit to Washington over Mr. Trump's demands that Mexico pay for his proposed border wall, according to a former White House official. Mr. Trump's team hit back by threatening a hefty border tax on Mexican imports.

But the phone call presented a window of hope. Mr. Trump tasked Mr. Kushner -- a real estate executive with no national security or trade experience -- with managing the dispute, the former official said.

Together with Mr. Videgaray, then-Mexico's finance minister, the two were expected to solve some of the toughest issues crippling the relationship, on everything from border security to trade relations.

Messrs. Kushner and Videgaray had met during Mr. Trump's campaign jaunt to Mexico City. The relationship between them developed "beyond a working relationship into a friendship," according to one person with knowledge of their dynamics.

The administration has been in constant communication with the Mexican government over ways to renegotiate Nafta, which has been one of Mr. Trump's top policy priorities. He has frequently lashed out at the trade agreement, which includes Canada, as a "bad deal" and has vowed to tear it up.

In March 2017, Mr. Trump has decided definitively that he would withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement and began drafting a fiery speech which was to be delivered in a Rose Garden ceremony, according to an administration official who was familiar with the plans.

As part of the ceremony, Mr. Trump was to have a copy of the Nafta agreement as a prop, which he planned to dramatically tear up for the cameras to illustrate his exit. But advisers including former National Economic Council director Gary Cohn, Mr. Kushner and former national security adviser H.R. McMaster persuaded him that the move posed serious economic consequences for the U.S.

They managed to convince him to abandon the idea, albeit begrudgingly.

Mr. Videgaray, according to the official, visited the White House as many as 45 times since Mr. Trump took office, trying to find a middle ground with U.S. officials.

In April, Mr. Trump canceled a trip to Peru for the Summit of the Americas, instead sending Vice President Mike Pence and Mr. Kushner in his place. It was then that Mr. Kushner spied opportunity.

In a "random conference room" on the sidelines of the summit, Mr. Kushner huddled "in a semicircle" with Mr. Videgaray and the chief of staff for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Katie Telford, to discuss ways to renegotiate the deal, conferencing Mr. Lighthizer in by telephone from Washington.

A follow-up meeting was scheduled at Mr. Kushner's Washington home with Ms. Telford and Mr. Videgaray, according to a person familiar with the matter, who added that Mr. Videgaray has been to Mr. Kushner's home as many as 10 times.

But the tides of change left officials on both sides uncertain about the future.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador won Mexico's presidential election in July and is set to take office this December. Negotiators felt the clock was ticking.

Had talks stretched another week, the timeline for signing the new deal would have required Mr. López Obrador -- and not Mr. Peña Nieto, the departing president -- to sign the new deal.

The White House felt it was critical to get a message to Congress by Aug. 30, so that the current Mexican president could sign the agreement while still in office, White House officials said. Administration officials worked all through the weekend to finalize it.

"It was important to get it across the finish line this week," one official said.

Mr. Trump was briefed daily on their progress, with one official saying that he was "extremely interested" in getting a deal.

Officials said the deal was nearly done by Thursday, according to people familiar with the situation. "It was pretty much baked by then," one of the people said.

A key moment was when, on Aug. 21, the White House brought in labor unions and presented them with the outline of the deal. No significant objections were raised, one official said.

White House officials had hoped to have Mr. Peña Nieto present for the announcement, according to one person familiar with the matter, but the presidents' schedules didn't align and they opted instead to have Mr. Peña Nieto join by telephone.

With staff and reporters assembled, repeated efforts to get Mr. Peña Nieto on the phone at first failed.

"We were having trouble connecting the call," one person familiar with the plans said. "The Mexicans had to give us two new numbers until we finally reached him." At last, the Mexican president exchanged awkward pleasantries by phone -- through a translator -- with Mr. Trump.

