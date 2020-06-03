Log in
Kushy Punch Launches Recover Together Campaign

06/03/2020 | 04:14pm EDT

Renowned California Brand Aids Dispensaries Throughout the State 

Los Angeles, California, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Kushy Punch (“Kushy”), a renowned California cannabis brand that makes full-spectrum oil-infused gummies and cannabidiol (CBD) products, launched its Recover Together campaign today, an effort to assist licensed dispensaries in California recover from the theft of inventory and destruction of their storefronts. 

“Our hearts break for the injustice we have seen in this past week – and while we feel the same outrage as others, violence and looting never brings the positive change we all seek.”

“Earlier this year, we offered dispensaries special pricing so they could pass along savings to their patients and customers. Today, we launch Recover Together, our effort to aid dispensaries come back on line with quality products. Cannabis is, and has been, an essential product for millions in our Golden State. Recover Together is a simple, small step toward restoration of this vital service and industry,” said CEO Arutyun Barsamyan.

For any dispensary that has been adversely impacted, Kushy Punch offers replenishment ‘kickstarter’ cartons of its top three products, Indica, Sativa and Hybrid. SparqOne, the exclusive distributor of Kushy Punch products in California, will administer the program and make deliveries to qualified shops. To learn more about the campaign, call 818-434-9601 or email ccc@sparqone.com.

ABOUT KUSHY PUNCH

Kushy Punch is an award-winning brand of full-spectrum oil-infused gummies and cannabidiol (CBD) products. Founded in 2014, the Kushy Punch brand was a pioneer in the California cannabis market, serving both medical and adult-use consumers and grew into an edible brand powerhouse. The brand uses a science-forward approach by using pharma-grade manufacturing and formulation processes and uses the highest-quality ingredients such as locally sourced full spectrum oil to provide consistent, safe dosing for its customers.

Its products are currently carried in licensed retailers in California, Michigan and Nevada. For more information, visit www.kushypunch.comwww.kushycbd.com, or follow on Twitter @kushypunch; become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kushypunch; follow on Instagram @getkushypunch.

Media Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

Phone: 858-264-6600

kushy@cmwmedia.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
