Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kutcho Copper : Grants Stock Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 08:44pm EST

Vancouver, B.C., January 22, 2019. Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSX-V: KC) (the 'Company') announces the grant of an aggregate of 1,655,000 stock options to directors and senior officers of the Company, with each option exercisable at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of five years. The options will vest in four equal instalments over two years. The options have been granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's current stock option plan.

Vince Sorace
President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

For further information regarding Kutcho Copper Corp., please email info@kutcho.ca or visit our website at www.kutcho.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Kutcho Copper Corp. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 01:43:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:49pAPPLE : Share your best photos shot on iPhone
PU
09:49pCARNIVAL : & plc Purchase of Shares
PU
09:44pCloud, services fuel IBM's profit beat, robust outlook; shares jump
RE
09:43pCLEARFIELD® : Top 3 Tips for Pulling FieldShield® Fiber
PU
09:33pANSYS : And Material Intelligence Leader Granta Design Sign Definitive Acquisition Agreement
PR
09:30pTRUMP WON'T SOFTEN HARDLINE ON CHINA TO MAKE TRADE DEAL : advisers
RE
09:26pTOSHIBA MEMORY CORPORATION : Unveils Industry's First UFS Ver. 3.0 Embedded Flash Memory Devices
BU
09:19pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Receives Energy Industry Award
PU
09:19pToshiba Memory America Unveils Industry's First UFS Ver. 3.0 Embedded Flash Memory Devices
BU
09:17pOil steadies, but economic slowdown still weighs on markets
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
2S&P 500 : TRUMP WON'T SOFTEN HARDLINE ON CHINA TO MAKE TRADE DEAL: advisers
3APHRIA INC : APHRIA : Green Growth to commence offer to buy Aphria for about C$2.35 billion
4TATA STEEL : TATA STEEL : ADVENTURE FOUNDATION (TSAF) ANNOUNCES WINTER EXPEDITION TO MOUNT KANGRI
5CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Currency Exchange International Announces Financial Results for the Yea..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.