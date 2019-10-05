Kutztown University Athletics : Golden Bears fall to Gannon, 3-1

Kutztown took a set off Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Northwest Division leader Gannon with a spirited performance in the third, but the Golden Knights remained unbeaten in league play with a 3-1 divisional crossover victory on Saturday afternoon at Keystone Arena.

, who moved into Kutztown's top 10 in career kills during Friday night's match against Edinboro, led the Bears with 12 kills. had eight kills and five blocks, and had 16 assists and 10 digs for a double-double, but points did not come easy against Gannon all afternoon.

The Golden Knights utilized their length at the net to come up with 10 blocks and got a strong showing from libero Toni Leitshuh with a match-high 29 digs. Gannon's defensive efforts resulted in Kutztown (6-8, 0-4 PSAC) hitting just .006 in the match (29 kills-28 errors-156 attempts).

Kutztown's defense was also up to the challenge, limiting Gannon (12-4, 5-0) to .192 hitting while registering nine team blocks. Hewitt led the way and was backed by three blocks apiece from and . provided 24 digs and a career-high five aces, moving past Missy Klein for sixth on the program's career digs list with 1,341.

Gannon took advantage of 12 KU attacking errors to win the first set 25-11. Kutztown trailed by nine in the second before storming back with a 10-1 run highlighted by three blocks and two Wilson aces. had two kills and Hewitt a kill and three blocks during the run that tied the set at 17. The Golden Knights would hold on to take the set, 25-20, however.

Three straight Wilson aces and a Charlton/Patterson block were part of six unanswered points that gave the Bears their first lead of the third, 12-11. KU would lead deep into the set, but a kill from GU's Maggie Greenfield tied the score at 24 and put the hosts in danger. Kutztown pulled through on a Golden Knight attacking error and a set-closing kill from Owen.

Unfortunately for KU, Gannon produced its best offensive set in the fourth, hitting .303 with 18 kills to wrap up the match, 25-17.

Ally Smith led the visitors with 18 kills and 14 digs, setter Ashley Beyers had 48 assists, six kills and four blocks, and Greenfield totaled 11 kills.

Kutztown will try to earn its first conference win on Sunday at 1 p.m. when it concludes a 3-in-3 weekend against Mercyhurst at Keystone Arena.

