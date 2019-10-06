Kuwait Finance House KSC : KFH Announces 3rd Winner of “Your “KFH” Visa card, the key to your house in Europe” Campaign

KFH Announces 3rd Winner of 'Your 'KFH' Visa card, the key to your house in Europe' Campaign

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) announces Waleed Khaled AlBastaki as the winner of the third and last draw of 'Your 'KFH' Visa card, the key to your house in Europe' Campaign.

The draw took place under the supervision of the representative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Abdulaziz Ashkanani.

This unprecedented campaign aimed at differentiating KFH customers by offering them unique experience, where spending 1KD using 'KFH' Visa cards could make their dreams of owning a property of their choice in any European countries come true.

The winner is eligible to get financial funds to purchase a property of their choice only in any European country. In addition, business class tickets to Europe with a companion and stay in a 5-star hotel for 5 nights will be provided to finalize the deal, with KD 1,000 pocket money to be used.'

Customers earn 1 chance for every KD 1 spend locally, and 2 chances for every KD 1 spend internationally to enter the draw. Customers eligible for the draw are 'KFH' Visa cardholders.

Getting chances to enter draw of winning a property in any of European countries encourages the usage of cards, revitalizes the market and boosts merchants' sales.

KFH continues its efforts to enhance collaboration with Visa to launch and carry out several exciting campaigns as this increases customers' satisfaction and expands the market share of the bank in the field of banking cards.

This campaign is part of KFH's innovation strategy and plays a role in maintaining the leadership position of the bank in the field of banking cards in Kuwait. The campaign is an episode of the success series especially after the successful launch of the first-of-its-kind in Kuwait 'Metal Card' for the private banking customers, and the winning of Visa Global award of the Fastest Growing Debit Portfolio in Kuwait.