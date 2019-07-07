Kuwait Finance House KSC : KFH Announces Winners of “ The Journey of 12 Million Miles Begins With a Card' Campaign

KFH Announces Winners of ' The Journey of 12 Million Miles Begins With a Card' Campaign

Kuwait Finance House(KFH) has announced the winners of the 'Journey of 12 Million Miles Begins With a Card' Campaign. Exclusively for KFH Oasis Club prepaid MasterCard holders, this offer was in collaboration with Kuwait Airways and Oasis Club.

Announcing their names on KFHgroup account on Instagram, the prizes of 1,000,000 Miles, 500,000 Miles, 250,000 Miles went to Mohammed Mutlaq Al-Deghem, Hilal Mohammed Al-Hammadi, Jarrah Khalifa Al-Attal respectively, while Ashraf Azmi Ramadan and Tahani Dumaitheer Al Enezi won 125,000 Miles each. In addition, 200 winners got 50,000 Miles.

The ceremony was held at KAC 'Oasis' Club office in the presence of KFH Group General Manager Retail Banking, Fadi Chalouhi, Group Deputy General Manager Cards, Nimer Yasin, Deputy General Manager Sales and Distributions at KFH, Khaled Al-Subaiei as well as KAC and MasterCard officials.

Deputy General Manager Sales and Distributions at KFH, Khaled Al-Subaiei extended his congratulations and expressed his pleasure at the success of the 3-month campaign which included 12,000, 000 miles and 205 winners.

'KFH Oasis Club' card is a prepaid card issued in cooperation between KFH and Kuwait Airways 'Oasis Club'. In addition to the privileges and discounts, it offers chances to gain extra miles from 'Oasis Club' with every transaction. Accumulated miles can be later exchanged for special promotions and privileges from Kuwait Airways,' Alsubaiei said.

'The customer wins 2,000 free miles upon card activation with the issuance being free in the first year during the campaign period,' He added.

Exclusive benefits

Alsubaiei mentioned that the offer included many exclusive benefits to 'KFH Oasis Club' cardholders, including free miles from Kuwait Airways (Oasis club) with every purchase transaction to win free tickets or booking upgrades. The client gets 2 miles from 'Oasis Club' in reward of every 1 KD in domestic purchases, and 3 miles for every 1 KD international purchases during the campaign period until mid-June. The client has a chance to enter the draw for every KD 100 of local purchases and 2 chances to enter the draw for every KD 100 of international purchases.

He added that the 'KFH Oasis Club' card allows holders to increase the points with their purchases, convert the points to miles and upgrade the class in addition to many other benefits. For example, a client who accumulates one million miles can travel to the United States 10 times in first class and to Europe 20 times, worth about KD 20, 000.

'Due to the successful 'Journey of 6 Million Miles Begins With a Card' in 2017, KFH has launched a new offer with multiple benefits. KFH keeps launching new campaigns that meet the expectations of customers and strengthen KFH's position in the market,' Al-Suabaiei confirmed.

Collaboration and Partnership

He pointed out that collaboration with Kuwait Airways in introducing the KFH Oasis Card aimed to serve their joint customers, stressing that KFH is keen through its products and services to support the activities of the national companies. This can help develop the Kuwaiti economy, strengthen companies and their competitive capabilities in favor of the citizens and improve the quality of performance , services and economic development in society.

Meanwhile, the winners expressed their pleasure at winning the miles, which would enable them to travel to many different destinations. They valued the campaign's features and timing by making the announcement coincided with the summer season and travel.

They also recognized the benefits of the KFH Oasis Club card and praised the excellence of KFH in offering services, products and promotions that meet the needs and expectations of customers.