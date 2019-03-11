Kuwait Finance House KSC : KFH Collaborates with COFE App to Add More Value to Coffee Lovers Lives

As a pioneer in all digital transformation initiatives, Kuwait Finance House (KFH) continues supporting cooperation and partnership agreements, and social and economic sponsorships to keep up with the digital development.

Based on the significant growth rates that Mobile Applications have and the global prevalence they have achieved, KFH has signed a cooperation and partnership agreement with COFE App, Kuwait's favorite online coffee marketplace app. The agreement reinforces KFH's efforts to support local entrepreneurship initiatives and youth ideas.

The KFH Golden COFE Contest is the first initiative under the year-long partnership between the two powerhouse brands. Whenever a user orders their coffee using the COFE App, then win an entry into the weekly $1000 cash prize draw. The more a coffee-lover uses the app, the greater their chances of winning. Over the year, KFH will be awarding over $50,000 through this contest.

Executive Manager Group Public Relations and Media at Kuwait Finance House (KFH), Yousef Abdullah Al-Ruwaieh said that KFH's partnership with COFE App confirms the bank's interest in supporting Kuwaiti youth projects, Online Apps and innovative entrepreneurship initiatives. He also praised KFH's record of supporting initiatives that add value to the economy, enhance the business environment and develop youth skills and their innovative initiatives.

Al-Ruwaieh added that COFE App has shown tangible success in a short period of time, stressing KFH's keenness to partner for such companies and contribute to their growth and success.

'KFH is always aiming to support young people and innovation. The COFE App, developed and run by young Kuwaiti team, provides users with an innovative user interface and distinctive services. Having realized COFE App's potential, KFH decided to sign the partnership agreement. We are looking forward to exploring the various opportunities this partnership will provide', he mentioned.

Al-Ruwaieh said that the partnership will include exclusive offers and discounts for KFH customers and COFE App users as part of its strategy to improve the customers experience, service excellence and achieve their aspirations.

'KFH has supported many initiatives to promote youth activities, entrepreneurship and innovation, participating in events that support technology and digital solutions, including the KFH People's Choice Start-Up Award, the first award of its kind in Kuwait, which went to (Scrrap). Also, KFH signed a partnership agreement with the special football app (Li3ib), launched by a group of young Kuwaiti initiators. KFH was a Platinum Sponsor in the third edition of ArabNet Kuwait and signed a strategic partnership with CODED Juniors Summer Camp that aims at teaching children the basics of coding and technology using the latest tools. KFH continuously invests in technology, promote the digital transformation and startup initiatives and improve the entrepreneurial environment', He explained.

Meanwhile, Ali Al Ebrahim, Founder & CEO, COFE App said, 'Our purpose has always been to add more choice and ease to our app users lives. We are a lifestyle app that encourages the budding coffee culture in Kuwait. The Golden COFE Contest is our way of adding an element of fun and surprise to the one thing people do every single day - Get COFE. We thank KFH for believing in us, and for helping us bring to our users, a little more than just COFE.'

COFE App enables customers to order and pay for their coffee online. With the app users can get COFE at the coffee shop counter, office, car, classroom, hospital, and airport departures or have it delivered to their preferred address. The entire selection and purchasing process takes place in the app, which offers comprehensive menus and drink customization options.