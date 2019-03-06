Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kuwait Finance House KSC : KFH Concludes Comprehensive Training Program for KPC Employees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 12:35am EST

As part of supporting the community and developing national competencies, Kuwait Finance House (KFH) concluded a comprehensive training program especially designed for ​Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) employees. This aims to introduce the expertise and mechanisms of 'KFH', the world leading Islamic financial institution.

The one-month program covered different areas in some key sectors at KFH through workshops and case studies on the functions and importance of risk management, treasury, strategy departments, as well as commercial finance products and corporate banking, in supporting the development process.

Focusing on KFH Sharia-compliant products and methods, the program covered areas in project management, operations, financial control, time management, and the importance of creative cooperation and workshops in information security, offering solutions to overcome obstacles.

AbdulWahab Al-Roshood, Group Chief Treasury Officer at KFH said: 'Through this program, KFH was keen to provide a comprehensive overview of all departments and sectors of KFH, and to acquaint KPC employees with KFH's business model, products and services, showing our interest in offering innovative products and services.'

'This program is part of KFH`s efforts to strengthen the Islamic banking industry, which confirmed its status in the global markets,' he added.

Al-Roshood stressed KFH's continued efforts to provide such training programs that reflect its vision of transferring its expertise to various public and private institutions. KFH attaches great importance to the development of national talents, cadres and competencies.

By harnessing all potentials, KFH becomes a strategic partner in serving youth and society to achieve comprehensive development and growth, he said.

For their part, KPC employees hailed KFH's initiative and the benefits they have gained on both educational and occupational levels.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 05:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:40aWISR : Response to ASX Price Query
PU
12:40aFORTESCUE METALS : community grants program opens for application
PU
12:35aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE KSC : KFH Concludes Comprehensive Training Program for KPC Employees
PU
12:31aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer confidence goes up a notch
PU
12:31aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Timing of Medicare Loss May Affect Long-Term Success of Kidney Transplantation
PU
12:31aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Knee Pain Not Linked with Activity Levels in Adults with Knee Osteoarthritis
PU
12:31aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Many Patients with Atopic Dermatitis Experience Symptoms of Anxiety and Depression
PU
12:31aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Statins Linked to Higher Diabetes Risk
PU
12:31aNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : 2018 Sustainability Report
PU
12:31aJOHN WILEY & SONS : New Findings May Help Guide Treatment of Patients with Asthma
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn pays bail, Tokyo court says, paving way for release on Wednesday
2JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J nasal spray gets U.S. approval as first new type of anti-depressan..
3FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : F&M Bank Opens New Branch Office in Lockeford
4DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP : DEXUS PROPERTY : New Tiffany & Co. Sydney flagship opens its doors
5WISR : Response to ASX Price Query
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.