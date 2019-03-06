Kuwait Finance House KSC : KFH Concludes Comprehensive Training Program for KPC Employees

As part of supporting the community and developing national competencies, Kuwait Finance House (KFH) concluded a comprehensive training program especially designed for ​Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) employees. This aims to introduce the expertise and mechanisms of 'KFH', the world leading Islamic financial institution.

The one-month program covered different areas in some key sectors at KFH through workshops and case studies on the functions and importance of risk management, treasury, strategy departments, as well as commercial finance products and corporate banking, in supporting the development process.

Focusing on KFH Sharia-compliant products and methods, the program covered areas in project management, operations, financial control, time management, and the importance of creative cooperation and workshops in information security, offering solutions to overcome obstacles.

AbdulWahab Al-Roshood, Group Chief Treasury Officer at KFH said: 'Through this program, KFH was keen to provide a comprehensive overview of all departments and sectors of KFH, and to acquaint KPC employees with KFH's business model, products and services, showing our interest in offering innovative products and services.'

'This program is part of KFH`s efforts to strengthen the Islamic banking industry, which confirmed its status in the global markets,' he added.

Al-Roshood stressed KFH's continued efforts to provide such training programs that reflect its vision of transferring its expertise to various public and private institutions. KFH attaches great importance to the development of national talents, cadres and competencies.

By harnessing all potentials, KFH becomes a strategic partner in serving youth and society to achieve comprehensive development and growth, he said.

For their part, KPC employees hailed KFH's initiative and the benefits they have gained on both educational and occupational levels.