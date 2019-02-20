Kuwait Finance House KSC : KFH First Kuwaiti Bank to Launch Skiplino for Queuing and Management System

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has launched the Queuing System; Skiplino service, the first of its kind in the Kuwaiti banking sector for online appointments booking in the branches via smart phones. This confirms its achievements -rich record in adopting the latest financial technology applications and reflects its efforts in moving forward with its digital transformation strategy with high professionalism and international standards.

Available at KFH.com, and soon via KFHOnline, this service makes the banking services more accessible for customers at their own convenient time in addition to finding the least busy branches at the time. Skiplino is a queueing and management system that allows KFH to deal intelligently and quickly with customers waiting.

Through its cooperation with Skiplino, KFH boosts its efforts to develop the cutting-edge systems and technical program and provide new solutions to enhance work efficiency and customer service. This can be achieved by introducing new quality services, all in keeping with its strategy of employing technology in all aspects and activities.

It is worth noting that Skiplino is an investment of KISP ventures, a subsidiary of KFH-Capital.

Group Chief Retail and Private Banking Officer at KFH, Waleed Khaled Mandani said: 'The new service is part of the bank`s policy of adopting the latest financial technology (FinTech) and modern technical methods of artificial intelligence(AI) to support banking services, meet customers' aspirations and maintain the leading position of KFH. Accordingly, it has become one of the leading banks worldwide in offering modern and innovative services of their highest standards of quality, speed, precision and security'.

He added that the Skiplino is an intelligent system capable of managing customer waiting via mobile phones while monitoring waiting data in real time, collecting customers` views and perceptions and finding their satisfaction level. Also, it analyzes these data to improve work performance and customer service.

Mandani pointed out that the service is currently available in Al Nuzha branch and would soon spread to other KFH branches.

He added that the efforts of adopting Fintech and AI are in line with KFH strategy and its mission of achieving maximum innovation and distinction. AI has a decisive impact and effective role in KFH`s future activities which is making big strides in adopting the latest banking technology.

Mandani stressed the importance of quality, security, ease and distinction in offering services as well as making a qualitative shift in online banking which is focused on direct interaction between the customer and the advanced devices and platforms.

KFH has made great strides which affirmed its leadership in adopting digital services, pioneering the offering of a diverse package of innovative e-services in several sectors and in the Group, in addition to increasing its investment in technology.

KFH succeeded in providing a plethora of high-tech banking services, most of which are unique in Kuwait, and has established a competitive position in the banking sector. KFH culminated its efforts to operate in Ishbiliya its first fully-automated 24/7 e-branch with an advanced and wide range of technical devices and self-service tools under the title 'KFH-Go'. Also, KFH launched its Chatbot service in cooperation with Microsoft, to improve interaction with customers who can use this service through different KFH channels such as KFH.com and the mobile app KFHonline. KFH upgraded a centralized SWIFT network system for global payments at the group level. Along with developing the other ATMs, it also upgraded its XTMs adding seven new services, some of which are the first to be offered locally, including QR cardless withdrawals with the possibility of updating the information, activating the new and renewed debit cards and changing the PIN. The Bank introduced a fast cross-border transfer service (KFH Xpress) and an instant remittance service using RippleNet. KFH also launched the first banking robot in Kuwait.