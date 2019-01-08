Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kuwait Finance House KSC : KFH Goes Live on RippleNet for Money Transfer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 03:44am EST

Kuwait Finance House (KFH), a member of RippleNet, has started operating an instant cross-border remittance service 'Instant International Transfer' using Ripple's blockchain technology. KFH announced this significant milestone after completing the technical preparations and conducting a number of pilot testing, and obtaining Central Bank of Kuwait approval

The Currently zero fees remittance is available now in Saudi Riyal SAR where customers can make remittance transactions to beneficiaries at Al Rajhi Bank. This service will expand to encompass more countries in different currencies. The service allows KFH customers to make instant and secure zero fees remittances through their accounts in kfh.com. This affirms KFH's strategy of adopting digitization, delivering superior customer service, while demonstrating excellence in operating RippleNet remittance services in record time after it had announced joining RippleNet last May.

Group Chief Operations Officer at KFH, Abdulla Abu Alhous said that KFH customers can now make instant remittance transactions to a beneficiary account at Al Rajhi Bank utilizing Ripple Net. He hailed the joint efforts and the positive cooperation with the representatives at Al Rajhi Bank, indicating this resonated with expediting the transfer operations to Al Rajhi Bank. Al Rajhi Bank is a strategic partner and it enjoys a great importance and a prestigious status in the record of the correspondent banks both in terms of cooperation and continuing communication, or the volume of mutual transfers between the two sides.

Abo Alhous added, in a press release, that applying this service comprises a paradigm shift and an unprecedented development at the level of the market in general and at the level of the Bank's array of services in particular. This service combines both banking business and technological development. Its serves in improving and facilitating customers' cross-border payment methods through trusted global network, maximizing the role of blockchain instant payment in providing best service as per highest quality standards and in line with security and speed manners.

He reiterated that this step emphasized KFH flagship position in adopting innovative financial solutions, while offering the most advanced services as per highest standards of transparency and efficiency. He said that blockchain technology gives KFH the opportunity to apply novel approaches to achieve its objectives, improve customer service and add more value to maintain the leadership position of KFH. 'KFH has reached the final stages of implementing 'Instant International Transfer' service on mobile phones through KFHonline', he added.

It is worth noting that KFH has succeeded in launching several innovative services. KFH has lately implemented Chatbots on the Bank's banking platform be it online or mobile which is available to customers 24/7, this improves service especially to our millennial customers. KFH implemented a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) program to streamline internal processes for customer financing transactions increasing efficiency and reducing processing time. Also, KFH launched the XTM that provides customers with unique self-service banking experience, 'KFH Xpress' for Instant cross border money transfers, 'cardless' cash withdrawals using QR codes or the mobile number or simply using ID card. This is in addition to the KFH-Wallet, a 'Mobile Wallet Payment Service which allows customers to store specific banking cards on their mobiles. KFH also unveiled KFH Go, the first-of-its-kind fully-automated self-banking station.

Meanwhile, Managing Director, South Asia & MENA at Ripple- Navin Gupta said 'Kuwait and KSA are large economies in the GCC and Ripple is excited to get customers of KFH to send instant payments into Al Rajhi Bank in KSA. In 2019, we will work with KFH to deliver quicker, cheaper payments to many more countries.'

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 08:43:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:27aIPSOS : Polls show ANC dominating 2019 elections
AQ
04:25aDFV : Henkel cooperation is on schedule - 100,000 new customers targeted in 2019
EQ
04:25aIPSOS : Polls show ANC dominating 2019 elections
AQ
04:25aARRIS INTERNATIONAL : Daniel Suárez Joins Stewart-Haas Racing
PU
04:25aSOFTBANK : to invest additional $2bn in WeWork
AQ
04:25aCHINA DYNAMICS : Next day disclosure return - changes in issued share capital
PU
04:25aASX RELEASE : Appendix 3X – Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
04:24aWIZZ AIR : Announces a new route from bucharest to santander
PU
04:23aTOYOTA MOTOR : Research Institute Bets Big in Vegas on Guardian & Autonomy
AQ
04:22aFA CUP FOURTH ROUND DRAW FULL LIST : It's Arsenal Vs Man. United
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican
2WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Contr..
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Profit Outlook Tumbles -- Update
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : EU moves closer to tightening rules on London-based invest..
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely sees car sales growth vanish

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.