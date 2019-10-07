Kuwait Finance House KSC : KFH Group Participates in Sibos 2019- London

Kuwait Finance House Group (KFH Group) participated in Sibos 2019 conference, an annual conference for global banks to meet and discuss current business opportunities and the future of banking and FinTech.

At the 4-day conference held in London, KFH Group demonstrated its innovative Islamic financial products and services to the correspondent banks and international financial institutions in Sibos 2019. KFH Group showcased its Treasury, Trade Finance and Cash Management services including Sukuk, clearing account services, including EUR Clearing offered by KT Bank AG - Germany; and Fintech services offered by Architect Technology, a subsidiary of KFH-Turkey.

Sibos is a chance for KFH Group to strengthen its ties with different financial institutions abroad, while further strengthening its position as the world's leading Islamic financial institution.

Sibos conference 2019 kicked off under the theme 'Thriving in a Hyper-Connected World'. It introduced a range of new networking initiatives, thought leadership opportunities, and interactive events to facilitate high quality learning, conversations and business development opportunities.

It is worth noting that KFH participated in Sibos on the Group level with KFH, KFH-Turkey, KFH-Turkey Bank-Bahrain, KT Bank AG-Germany and KFH-Turkey's subsidiary Architect Technology that offers digital and software solutions. KFH Group representatives at the event held important meetings and bilateral talks with 83 entities from 32 countries.