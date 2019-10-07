Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kuwait Finance House KSC : KFH Group Participates in Sibos 2019- London

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 02:32am EDT

Kuwait Finance House Group (KFH Group) participated in Sibos 2019 conference, an annual conference for global banks to meet and discuss current business opportunities and the future of banking and FinTech.

At the 4-day conference held in London, KFH Group demonstrated its innovative Islamic financial products and services to the correspondent banks and international financial institutions in Sibos 2019. KFH Group showcased its Treasury, Trade Finance and Cash Management services including Sukuk, clearing account services, including EUR Clearing offered by KT Bank AG - Germany; and Fintech services offered by Architect Technology, a subsidiary of KFH-Turkey.

Sibos is a chance for KFH Group to strengthen its ties with different financial institutions abroad, while further strengthening its position as the world's leading Islamic financial institution.

Sibos conference 2019 kicked off under the theme 'Thriving in a Hyper-Connected World'. It introduced a range of new networking initiatives, thought leadership opportunities, and interactive events to facilitate high quality learning, conversations and business development opportunities.

It is worth noting that KFH participated in Sibos on the Group level with KFH, KFH-Turkey, KFH-Turkey Bank-Bahrain, KT Bank AG-Germany and KFH-Turkey's subsidiary Architect Technology that offers digital and software solutions. KFH Group representatives at the event held important meetings and bilateral talks with 83 entities from 32 countries.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 06:31:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:57aNEODECORTECH S.P.A. : Share buyback
PU
02:57aCLS : CLICKS GROUP LIMITED - Trading statement for the year ended 31 August 2019
PU
02:57aCIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING : 7th October 2019 TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
PU
02:57aGOLDPLAT : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
02:57aHYPOPORT : EUROPACE platform expands at much faster rate in the third quarter of 2019
PU
02:57aRegarding the Government Securities (GS) auction participants
AQ
02:55aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02:52aWORLDLINE : improves its position by becoming the 4th leading company of the Software and Services industry based on Sustainalytics assessment
PU
02:52aNTT DOCOMO : Announcement of the Status of Share Repurchase
PU
02:51aKAMUX OYJ : Appointments in Kamux's Management Team
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : says Oct. U.S. glyphosate trial delayed until further notice
2CAPGEMINI SE : CAPGEMINI : World InsurTech Report 2019
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC TO CUT UP TO 10,000 JOBS IN DRIVE TO SLASH COSTS: Financial Times
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5Where the U.S.-Japan trade deal falls short of Trans-Pacific pact abandoned by Trump
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group