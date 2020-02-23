Kuwait Finance House KSC : KFH Launches Exclusive Edition of KFH-Oasis Club Card designed with Kuwaiti Flag

KFH Launches Exclusive Edition of KFH-Oasis Club Card designed with Kuwaiti Flag

To celebrate Kuwait national days with its Customers, Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has launched an exclusive edition of KFH-Oasis Club Card designed with Kuwaiti flag.

Group Deputy General Manager Cards at KFH, Nimer Yasin said that the campaign includes all new and renewed KFH- Oasis club cards, pointing out that KFH maintains launching new and distinguished products that meet customers' aspirations, fostering strategic partnerships to ensure optimal implementation of its various campaigns and programs.

He praised the fruitful collaboration between KFH and Kuwait Airways, Oasis Club and MasterCard in several campaigns.

Yasin added in a press release that KFH- Oasis Club card is prepaid card issued in collaboration between KFH and Kuwait Airways 'Oasis Club'. In addition to the privileges and discounts, it offers, with every transaction, chances to gain extra miles from 'Oasis Club' that can be redeemed for free tickets from Kuwait Airways. Moreover, KFH lunched 'The Journey of 18 Million Miles Begins with a Card' Campaign, exclusively for KFH Oasis Club prepaid MasterCard cardholders in collaboration with Kuwait Airways and Oasis Club.

'Due to the successful campaigns of 'Journey of 6 Million Miles Begins with a Card' and 'Journey of 12 Million Miles Begins with a Card', KFH launched the 'The Journey of 18 Million Miles Begins with a Card' campaign with multiple benefits', Yasin said.

He added that the 3-month campaign which ends on March 12th, 2020 includes total prizes of up to 18 million miles for 311 winners, where a customer gets 2 miles from 'Oasis Club' in reward of every 1 KD domestic purchases, and 3 miles for every 1 KD international purchases.

Yasin confirmed that KFH is keen on rewarding its customers with exclusive promotions that meet their expectations, offering unique and distinguished banking experience and maintaining the bank's leadership position in the market.

He confirmed that KFH has recently launched an exclusive offer for its customers with a 15% discount for KFH Oasis Club prepaid MasterCard cardholders, and 10% for all other KFH cardholders. In this offer, customers would be able to benefit through booking tickets and hotels on Oasis Club`s Kuwait Airways Holidays.

Yasin explained that the exclusive campaigns and discounts contribute in adding value to KFH`s competitiveness, pointing out that KFH has increased its customer base, market share, financial indicators and customer satisfaction.

He added that KFH keeps adopting innovation and new technologies to improve customer satisfaction, leverage services quality and maintain KFH leadership.

Meanwhile, Meshal Al Mutairi, Director, Commercially Important Persons at Kuwait Airways, said: 'In collaboration with KFH, Kuwait Airways seeks to celebrate national days with launching joint National Days card. We are pleased to convey our best wishes and congratulations to His Highness the Amir, May Allah Almighty safeguard and protect him, on Kuwait `s National Day celebrations. Also, we are pleased that this occasion coincides with the largest campaign that includes prizes up to 18 million miles and enables Oasis Club prepaid Matsercard cardholders to win million miles and travel with Kuwait Airways. This campaign designed to reward loyal customers with total prizes reaching up to 18 million miles for 311 winners.'

He added that customers can take advantage of the exclusive discount and multiple benefits by contacting Kuwait Airways Holidays via 1806060 or visit the Oasis Club's headquarters and Holidays at their locations in Rakan Tower and at The Avenues mall.'

Al Mutairi added that Oasis Club and Kuwait Airways Holidays are flexible programs that enable customers to redeem their miles for free tickets and upgrade to business class or first class when booking on Kuwait airways or using miles cards such as Oasis club prepaid MasterCard.

To learn more about Oasis club partnerships and the distinctive offers of Kuwait Airways Holidays, customers can visit the company`s website. As a national carrier, Kuwait Airways always seeks to expand its partnerships in the local market and enhance its products to provide the best travel experience with distinguished services and packages.'