Kuwait Finance House KSC : KFH Opens Al-Qairawan Branch

02/17/2019 | 05:42am EST

Kuwait Finance house (KFH) has recently opened Al-Qairawan branch providing customers with a wide range of banking services and products. The opening of the new branch confirms KFH's keenness of spreading and expanding services throughout the banking field. The branch's opening was held in presence of Capital Governor retired Lieutenant General Thabet Al- Muhana and the Group Chief Executive Officer at KFH, Mazin Saad Al-Nahedh.

Al- Muhana praised the role of KFH in local economy and its ability to achieve remarkable success that translated into one of the biggest Islamic banks in the world and the most important in the region. This is regarded as the pride of national economy and serves customers by providing them with the services that meet their expectations.

Meanwhile, Al-Nahedh pointed out that Al-Qairawan branch offers full-fledged services to its customers confirming the keenness of its strategy to further expand and fulfill various customer needs. The branch is an important addition of quality in the field of customer service, enhancing the spread of branches, services and products. The branch is equipped with advanced technology, not to mention highly qualified staff that are ready to serve customers as per highest standards of quality.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 17 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2019 10:41:05 UTC
