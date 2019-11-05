Kuwait Finance House KSC : KFH Opens New Banking Hall in Sabahiya Branch

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) inaugurated a new Banking Hall in its Sabahiya branch dedicated for Ruwwad and Tammayoz customers. The state-of-the-art banking hall comes as part of KFH`s efforts to introduce new generation of banking services that meet customers' aspirations.

In a press release, Deputy General Manager Sales and Distribution at KFH, Khaled Al-Subaiei said that the new Banking Hall aims to provide superior customer service at the best highest international standards. Similar to other banking halls at KFH branches, the new hall in Sabahiya branch ensures full privacy for Ruwwad and Tammayoz customers, taking into consideration customer satisfaction. It is also a step towards enhancing geographical spread and bringing KFH closer to its customers, whether through traditional branches or e-channels such as KFH go.

Al- Subaiei pointed out that KFH customers can enjoy the best banking experience in the new Banking Hall which includes high technology services with qualified and well-trained employees.

'Being the 7th dedicated banking hall for Ruwwad and Tammayoz customers, Sabahiya branch` s hall reflects KFH`s efforts to develop the branch network and its commitment to providing customers with the highest standards of quality, advanced services and financial technologies. For example, KFH implemented SKIPLINO which is an electronic queuing/booking system to improve the branch visit experience. This service makes the banking services more accessible for customers at their own convenient time in addition to finding the least busy branches at the time.' He added.

As a competitive advantage, Al-Subaiei said the Hall includes a special section for ladies in order to provide a greater privacy to its customers. Seeking to enhance the customer's banking experience, KFH also plans to increase the banking halls to 8 halls by the end of 2019.