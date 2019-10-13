Log in
Kuwait Finance House KSC : KFH Opens its Fourth Digital Self-Banking Station “KFH-Go” in Sabah Al-Ahmad City

10/13/2019 | 03:26am EDT

KFH Opens its Fourth Digital Self-Banking Station 'KFH-Go' in Sabah Al-Ahmad City

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) inaugurated KFH-Go, its fourth digital self-banking station and first one in Sabah Al Ahmad Co-op, area (B). As second state-of-the-art e-branch in Al Ahmadi Governorate, the new 24/7 automated branch is unmanned and equipped with an advanced and wide range of technical and self-service devices.

Group Chief Retail and Private Banking Officer at KFH, Waleed Khaled Mandani said that KFH is keen to provide customers with the best services and products in different areas.

The new branch in Sabah Al Ahmad city is an advanced step that represents clearly the achievements of KFH in diversifying retail banking services and is a new self-banking channel to deliver better and more effective customer experience via an innovative automated branch.

Mandani added that KFH-Go is not staffed and contains state-of-the-art XTMs and ATMs as well as cash deposit machine (Bulk Deposit) capable of accepting 300 notes in a single transaction i.e. 6000 KD. It offers the capability of communicating directly with the telephone service personnel in audio and video calls via XTM machines. Customers can access several services, including cash withdrawals without a card through the mobile phone using the 'QR code', IDs or phone number, as well as conducting 'Murabaha' financing transactions, requesting credit cards and prepaid cards, updating data and phone numbers, activating bank cards, opening deposits and accounts and a host of banking and financing services, therefore dispensing with the need to visit the branch or deal directly with the staff.

Deputy General Manager Sales and Distribution at KFH, Khaled Al-Subaiei said that the KFH GO branch in Sabah Al Ahmad City is the fourth branch to be opened shortly after the Ishbilya, Al-Jabriyah and Al-Mangaf branches. This, he added, confirms KFH keenness to spread these branches in view of their customer popularity. He pointed out that the KFH GO allows customers to benefit from over 80% of the services and operations of traditional branches around the clock and outside official working hours.

Officials of Sabah Al Ahmad City Co-op lauded KFH's initiative of opening one of its latest tech branches in the Co-op, and expressed their appreciation of a move representing a vital addition to the services offered to the City residents and workers. They noted that the move adds a special distinction to the City, saves customers' time and effort and offers them an integrated system of the most sophisticated banking services around the clock. They stressed that such initiatives are not new to KFH which is highly regarded for its local and world successes, as an example of the strength of the local economy and as a leader of Islamic banking.

KFH has made great strides in its digital transformation strategy which affirmed its leadership in adopting digital services, pioneering the offering of a diverse package of innovative e-services in several sectors and in the Group, in addition to increasing its investment in technology.

KFH succeeded in providing a plethora of high-tech banking services, most of which are unique in Kuwait. KFH launched cheque deposit via mobile service, the Queuing System; Skiplino service, the first of its kind in the Kuwaiti banking sector for online appointments booking in the branches via smart phones. KFH launched its Chatbot service in cooperation with Microsoft, to improve interaction with customers who can use this service through different KFH channels such as KFH.com and the mobile app KFHonline. KFH offers QR, mobile, Civil ID cardless withdrawals, updating information online, activating the new and renewed debit cards and changing the PIN. The Bank introduced a fast cross-border transfer service (KFH Xpress) and operated an instant remittance service using RippleNet. KFH also launched the first banking robot in Kuwait. It launched KFH Pay service, where customers can receive money from any KFH account or local accounts with just a few taps on their mobile. With just their payer's email or mobile number, they can securely receive transfers 24/7.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 13 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2019 07:25:12 UTC
