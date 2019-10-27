Kuwait Finance House KSC : KFH Opens its Ninth Digital Self-Banking Station “KFH-Go”

Kuwait Finance House(KFH) inaugurated the ninth digital self-banking station at KFH auto showroom in Shuwaikh under the patronage and attendance of the Governor of the Capital Governorate Sheikh Talal Al-Sabah and the participation of the Group Chief Executive Officer at KFH, Mazin Al-Nahedh.

Being the first ever in Kuwait, the 24/7 e-branch includes five new developed services with an advanced and wide range of technical devices and self-service instruments.

The new fully automated branch enables customers to open (Gold, Saving, Alrabeh, Electron) accounts, buy and sell gold, Civil ID cardless deposit, instant cheque book printing, gold bullion purchase (10 grams) and opening Nuwwair deposit.

Meanwhile, the Governor of the Capital Governorate Sheikh Talal Al-Sabah, praised KFH's efforts and its role in the local economy and its advanced banking services.

He stressed that the digital self-banking station is an important development in the Kuwaiti banking industry and confirms the great position of 'KFH' and its leading role at the local and global levels.

Al-Nahedh said that the new e-branch offers five new services in Kuwait including open (Gold, Saving, Alrabeh, Electron) accounts, buy and sell gold, Civil ID cardless deposit, instant cheque book printing. Supported by new outstanding features, the new 24/7 e-branch offers the capability of communicating directly with the telephone service personnel in audio and video calls via XTM machines. Customers can access several services, including cash withdrawals without a card through the mobile phone using the 'QR code', IDs or phone number, updating data and phone numbers, activating bank cards, opening deposits and accounts and a host of banking and financing services, therefore dispensing with the need to visit the branch or deal directly with the staff.

'The new ninth digital-self banking station 'KFH-Go' is unmanned and equipped with an advanced and a wide range of technical and self-service devices. It is a first step towards opening of more similar branches within an ambitious future plan developed by 'KFH' under the title 'KFH-Go, an easy banking experience'. The KFH-Go branches are now located in different areas in Kuwait and distributed appropriately (Dahiya Abdullah Al-Salem, Avenues Mall, Ishbiliya Co.op, Al Jabriya Co.op, Al Salam Co.op, Al Mangaf Co.op, Sabah Al Ahmad City Co.op, Abu Fatira Co.op, KFH Auto Showroom- Shuwaikh).' He added.

Al-Nahedh pointed out that the automated branch is an advanced step that represents clearly the achievements of KFH in diversifying retail banking services and is a new self-banking channel to deliver better and more effective customer experience via an innovative automated branch. KFH-go provides an innovative and automated branch, reaffirming KFH's intention to achieve market leadership in FinTech technology, strengthening its existing leadership in Islamic financial services. by offering banking services around the clock, KFH-Go will be the preferred choice for many segments of customers, especially young people.

He added that KFH-Go enhances the service quality and customer satisfaction, deepening the concept of advanced banking experience that suits the growing needs of KFH customers.

KFH-Go is not staffed and contains state-of-the-art XTMs and ATMs as well as cash deposit machine (Bulk Deposit) capable of accepting 280 notes in a single transaction. It offers the capability of communicating directly with the telephone service personnel in audio and video calls via XTM machines. Customers can access several services, including cash withdrawals without a card through the mobile phone using the 'QR code', IDs or phone number, as well as conducting 'Murabaha' financing transactions, requesting credit cards and prepaid cards, updating data and phone numbers, activating bank cards, opening deposits and accounts and a host of banking and financing services, therefore dispensing with the need to visit the branch or deal directly with the staff.

Due to the increasing demand for the services of 'KFH-Go', KFH will continue to increase the efficiency of the technologies used, enhance E-Systems and expand interactive services including instant debit and credit card printing. This comes in light of the largest customer base in the market that KFH serves via various channels, including branches, ATMs, POS centers and online banking services.