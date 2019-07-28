Kuwait Finance House KSC : KFH Opens its Third Digital Self-Banking Station "KFH-Go” In Al-Mangaf Co-op

: Kuwait Finance House (KFH) inaugurated its third digital self- banking station KFH-Go in Al-Mangaf Co-op. This state-of-the-art e-branch is unmanned and equipped with an advanced and wide range of technical and self-service devices.

The inauguration was attended by KFH-Group CEO, Mazin Al-Nahedh, Group Chief Retail and Private Banking Officer at KFH, Waleed Khaled Mandani, Deputy General Manager Sales and Distribution, Khaled Alsubaiei, and officials from the Bank and the Mangaf Co-op.

Mandani said that the new 24/7 automated branch is an advanced step that represents clearly the achievements of KFH in diversifying retail banking services and is a new self-banking channel to deliver better and more effective customer experience via an innovative automated branch.

He added: 'This reiterates KFH drive to lead the market in the field of FinTech and enhance its leadership in the Islamic financial services'.

He pointed out that 'KFH-Go' offers customers round the clock services covering over 80% of the services and transactions provided by traditional branches, hence making it the preferred choice for many customer sections particularly the youth.

Mandani added that KFH-Go is not staffed and contains state-of-the-art XTMs and ATMs as well as cash deposit machine (Bulk Deposit) capable of accepting 300 notes in a single transaction i.e. 6000 KD. It offers the capability of communicating directly with the telephone service personnel in audio and video calls via XTM machines. Customers can access several services, including cash withdrawals without a card through the mobile phone using the 'QR code', IDs or phone number, as well as conducting 'Murabaha' financing transactions, requesting credit cards and prepaid cards, updating data and phone numbers, activating bank cards, opening deposits and accounts and a host of banking and financing services, therefore dispensing with the need to visit the branch or deal directly with the staff. This means more fluidity in accessing services quickly, safely and accurately.

Mandani said: 'KFH has made great strides in its digital transformation strategy which affirmed its leadership in adopting digital services, pioneering the offering of a diverse package of innovative e-services in several sectors and in the Group, in addition to increasing its investment in technology.'

He added that KFH succeeded in providing a plethora of high-tech banking services, most of which are unique in Kuwait. KFH launched cheque deposit via mobile service, the Queuing System; Skiplino service, the first of its kind in the Kuwaiti banking sector for online appointments booking in the branches via smart phones. KFH launched its Chatbot service in cooperation with Microsoft, to improve interaction with customers who can use this service through different KFH channels such as KFH.com and the mobile app KFHonline. KFH offers QR, mobile, Civil ID cardless withdrawals, updating information online, activating the new and renewed debit cards and changing the PIN. The Bank introduced a fast cross-border transfer service (KFH Xpress) and operated an instant remittance service using RippleNet. KFH also launched the first banking robot in Kuwait. It launched KFH Pay service, where customers can receive money from any KFH account or local accounts with just a few taps on their mobile. With just their payer's email or mobile number, they can securely receive transfers 24/7.

It is worth noting that KFH opened KFH Go in Eshbiliya, Al-Jabriya and this is the third branch in Al-Mangaf. The Bank plans to expand similar e-branches to cover different areas in Kuwait.