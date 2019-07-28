Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kuwait Finance House KSC : KFH Opens its Third Digital Self-Banking Station "KFH-Go” In Al-Mangaf Co-op

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2019 | 07:00am EDT

: Kuwait Finance House (KFH) inaugurated its third digital self- banking station KFH-Go in Al-Mangaf Co-op. This state-of-the-art e-branch is unmanned and equipped with an advanced and wide range of technical and self-service devices.

The inauguration was attended by KFH-Group CEO, Mazin Al-Nahedh, Group Chief Retail and Private Banking Officer at KFH, Waleed Khaled Mandani, Deputy General Manager Sales and Distribution, Khaled Alsubaiei, and officials from the Bank and the Mangaf Co-op.

Mandani said that the new 24/7 automated branch is an advanced step that represents clearly the achievements of KFH in diversifying retail banking services and is a new self-banking channel to deliver better and more effective customer experience via an innovative automated branch.

He added: 'This reiterates KFH drive to lead the market in the field of FinTech and enhance its leadership in the Islamic financial services'.

He pointed out that 'KFH-Go' offers customers round the clock services covering over 80% of the services and transactions provided by traditional branches, hence making it the preferred choice for many customer sections particularly the youth.

Mandani added that KFH-Go is not staffed and contains state-of-the-art XTMs and ATMs as well as cash deposit machine (Bulk Deposit) capable of accepting 300 notes in a single transaction i.e. 6000 KD. It offers the capability of communicating directly with the telephone service personnel in audio and video calls via XTM machines. Customers can access several services, including cash withdrawals without a card through the mobile phone using the 'QR code', IDs or phone number, as well as conducting 'Murabaha' financing transactions, requesting credit cards and prepaid cards, updating data and phone numbers, activating bank cards, opening deposits and accounts and a host of banking and financing services, therefore dispensing with the need to visit the branch or deal directly with the staff. This means more fluidity in accessing services quickly, safely and accurately.

Mandani said: 'KFH has made great strides in its digital transformation strategy which affirmed its leadership in adopting digital services, pioneering the offering of a diverse package of innovative e-services in several sectors and in the Group, in addition to increasing its investment in technology.'

He added that KFH succeeded in providing a plethora of high-tech banking services, most of which are unique in Kuwait. KFH launched cheque deposit via mobile service, the Queuing System; Skiplino service, the first of its kind in the Kuwaiti banking sector for online appointments booking in the branches via smart phones. KFH launched its Chatbot service in cooperation with Microsoft, to improve interaction with customers who can use this service through different KFH channels such as KFH.com and the mobile app KFHonline. KFH offers QR, mobile, Civil ID cardless withdrawals, updating information online, activating the new and renewed debit cards and changing the PIN. The Bank introduced a fast cross-border transfer service (KFH Xpress) and operated an instant remittance service using RippleNet. KFH also launched the first banking robot in Kuwait. It launched KFH Pay service, where customers can receive money from any KFH account or local accounts with just a few taps on their mobile. With just their payer's email or mobile number, they can securely receive transfers 24/7.

It is worth noting that KFH opened KFH Go in Eshbiliya, Al-Jabriya and this is the third branch in Al-Mangaf. The Bank plans to expand similar e-branches to cover different areas in Kuwait.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 28 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2019 10:59:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:15aTruckers Wrestle With Oversupply of Big Rigs, Falling Freight Rates
DJ
07:00aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE KSC : KFH Opens its Third Digital Self-Banking Station "KFH-Go” In Al-Mangaf Co-op
PU
05:46aBoeing MAX Pain Spans Globe, Hurting Carriers' Profit and Growth
DJ
05:42aChina forex regulator to relax exchange rules for commodities futures market
RE
05:36aUAE's Dana Gas hires adviser to sell Egypt assets -sources
RE
05:29aUnit of China's ICBC bank to take 10.82% stake of troubled Bank of Jinzhou
RE
05:24aChina's Australian coking coal imports double in June from May
RE
04:57aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : SABIC still keen on Clariant joint venture once conditions improve
RE
04:31aTECH TRENDS TO WATCH : Computer Vision Makes Construction Smarter, Safer and More Efficient
AQ
03:41aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : SABIC CEO says no interest in taking over Clariant
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JUST EAT PLC : Takeaway.com in talks to buy Just Eat in food delivery tie-up
2EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION : EXACT SCIENCES IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY GENOMIC HEALTH FOR $2.8 BILLION: Bloomber..
3China forex regulator to relax exchange rules for commodities futures market
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing MAX Pain Spans Globe, Hurting Carriers' Profit and Growth
5SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION S : SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : SABIC CEO says no interest in taking over..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group