Kuwait Finance House KSC : KFH Participates in HORECA Kuwait

01/16/2019 | 06:04am EST

: Minister of State for Economic Affairs Mariam Al-Aqeel praised the role of Kuwait Finance House (KFH) in the national economy, hailing its efforts in supporting the youth and the small and medium enterprises SMEs. 'This contributes in diversifying economy and achieving the comprehensive development in the country,' she added.

The Minister's statement was made on the sidelines of opening the hospitality and foodservice HORECA Kuwait 2019 exhibition that brought together major players in the hospitality, catering and food industry sectors in Kuwait and beyond.

Senior Manager Media and Government Relations at KFH, Mohammed Alfaris received recognition shield from the Minister, affirming KFH's commitment towards supporting the initiatives that add value to the economy while improving entrepreneurship environment.

KFH participated in HORECA Kuwait in efforts to increase communication with its customers in different places and occasions. KFH demonstrated its financial products and services to the exhibition visitors and the participating companies. The exhibition lasted for 3 days at Mishref Fairgrounds.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 11:03:05 UTC
