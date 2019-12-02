Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kuwait Finance House KSC : "KFH" Participates in Islamic Finance Club Activities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 07:25am EST

As part of a strategic partnership, Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has participated in the annual Islamic Finance Club Week at the Gulf University for Science and Technology (GUST). This continued support expresses KFH`s interest in the educational process, and the dissemination of sharia rules in economic matters, where the Finance Club plays an important role in this aspect through a deliberate, organized and continuous scientific effort.

The Islamic Finance Club allocated activities and events including seminars and scientific courses in the field of finance and Islamic economy such as Murabaha, Sukuk, leasing and other Islamic finance tools.

Meanwhile, KFH`s participation confirms its approach in enhancing awareness of the importance of sharia-compliant products and services, which reflects its position as a leader in both the regional and international levels.

KFH also participated in the sports competitions that were organized during the event, while awards were presented to the winners. Additionally, a collaboration with Al Salam Hospital was made by hosting a medical team that conducted medical tests on the occasion of World Diabetes Day which attracted a large number of participants. Moreover, a team of direct sales from KFH was present in the bank's booth during the event to answer the inquiries of students and administrative body.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 12:24:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:46aHUSKY ENERGY : lowers capital spending for next two years
RE
07:46aCytoSorbents to Present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
PR
07:46aNCL Corporation Ltd. Announces Proposed $565,000,000 Senior Notes Offering
GL
07:46aXenon Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Provide Corporate Update on License and Collaboration Agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences
AQ
07:45aSaudi Arabia wants OPEC+ to deepen oil cuts due to Aramco IPO
RE
07:45aTOT BIOPHARM INTERNATIONAL : Stabilizing actions, end of stabilization period and lapse of the over-allotment option
PU
07:45aLOGAN PROPERTY : Unaudited operating data for november 2019
PU
07:44aPANDORA : sticks to sales forecast despite Black Friday U.S. payment glitch
RE
07:43aOil jumps above $61 on talk of further OPEC+ supply curbs
RE
07:43aKILLIK & CO. LLP : - Form 8.3 - Amerisur Resources Plc
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
2FRESNILLO PLC : FRESNILLO : Capital Markets Day
3LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC : LSL PROPERTY SERVICES : Trading Update - 2019 Expectations Unchanged
4ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Genentech's Satralizumab in Neuromyelitis Optica Spe..
5WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä and Silverstream to collaborate on accelerating deployment of air lubri..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group