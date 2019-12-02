Kuwait Finance House KSC : "KFH" Participates in Islamic Finance Club Activities

As part of a strategic partnership, Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has participated in the annual Islamic Finance Club Week at the Gulf University for Science and Technology (GUST). This continued support expresses KFH`s interest in the educational process, and the dissemination of sharia rules in economic matters, where the Finance Club plays an important role in this aspect through a deliberate, organized and continuous scientific effort.

The Islamic Finance Club allocated activities and events including seminars and scientific courses in the field of finance and Islamic economy such as Murabaha, Sukuk, leasing and other Islamic finance tools.

Meanwhile, KFH`s participation confirms its approach in enhancing awareness of the importance of sharia-compliant products and services, which reflects its position as a leader in both the regional and international levels.

KFH also participated in the sports competitions that were organized during the event, while awards were presented to the winners. Additionally, a collaboration with Al Salam Hospital was made by hosting a medical team that conducted medical tests on the occasion of World Diabetes Day which attracted a large number of participants. Moreover, a team of direct sales from KFH was present in the bank's booth during the event to answer the inquiries of students and administrative body.