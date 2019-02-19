Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kuwait Finance House KSC : KFH Pioneer in Leveraging Blockchain, Applied Tech in Instant Cross-Border Remittance Using Ripple

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 02:43am EST

KFH Pioneer in Leveraging Blockchain, Applied Tech in Instant Cross-Border Remittance Using Ripple

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) participated in an advanced training program on Blockchain technology as part of its ongoing efforts to develop talent in the Bank, while coping with the latest digitization development in the banking industry.

This also contributes in maintaining the leadership position of the Bank in keeping abreast of the latest Fintech services, while applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Bank's operations in accordance with the highest standards of quality and professionalism.

The 2-day training program held at J W Marriot Hotel was organized by United Arab Training Center amidst huge participation from KFH employees, in addition to several trainees from different financial institutions.

The Blockchain training program included many topics: distinctions between blockchain and traditional ledgers, centralized versus decentralized database structures, fundamentals of how blockchain is constructed, early use cases (supply chain, digital identity, digital payment, etc.), data onboarding challenges and opportunities, models to anticipate where technology deployment is likely to happen, strategies to leverage blockchain from a marketing perspective and the blockchain protocol.

The agenda of the training program encompassed presentations and discussions. Trainees were split into groups to brainstorm local applications where each group presented their best ideas and discussed how these ideas can be implemented, not to mention some topics like the data on-boarding challenges.

The training was led by Patrick Schwerdtfeger who is a leading authority on technology trends including blockchain, distributed public ledger technology, and cryptocurrencies, as well as big data, artificial intelligence, and disruptive innovation.

It is worth noting that KFH has been a pioneer in leveraging blockchain, and it applied this technology in instant cross-border remittance service using Ripple's blockchain technology. This emphasizes KFH flagship position in adopting innovative financial solutions, while offering the most advanced services as per highest standards of efficiency. Blockchain technology gives KFH the opportunity to apply novel approaches to achieve the Bank's objectives and improve customer service.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 07:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:26aJUST WATER INTERNATIONAL : Celebrity water brand to come to Dubai
AQ
03:26aIMPACT COATINGS PUBL : Scandinavian eyewear manufacturer orders coating equipment from impact coatings
AQ
03:23aHONDA MOTOR : UK deeply disappointed by Honda's decision to close plant
RE
03:23aNETFLIX : Filipino apparel brand gets another Netflix star as endorser
AQ
03:23aWORLEYPARSONS : Board changes
PU
03:22aAL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT SJSC : Alkhabeer REIT inks SR420m deal with Al-Rajhi
AQ
03:22aAGC : Ras Al Khaimah digitises public services with Avaya
AQ
03:22aRENAULT : GAA offers new Renault Duster at ‘unbeatable' price
AQ
03:20aFUTURE : shares set to rise after forecasting first half beat
RE
03:20aMOLOGEN AG : Research coverage by MainFirst starts with 'Outperform' recommendation
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Honda to shut UK car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs
2DANONE : DANONE : 2018 Net Profit and Sales Fell; Targets 2019 Growth
3BHP GROUP LTD : BHP Profit Jumps, Dividend Steady
4WIRECARD : WIRECARD : German regulator bans shorting of Wirecard as police probe reporter
5SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : U.S. FAA INVESTIGATES SOUTHWEST OVER BAGGAGE WEIGHT DISCREPANCIES: WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.