Kuwait Finance House KSC : KFH Unveils the Metal Visa Infinite Charge Card

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has launched KFH Visa Infinite Charge Card with enhanced benefits to customers. This comes as part of its efforts to continually expand its products and services to meet the modern lifestyle needs of its customers while offering them a wide array of rewards and sought-after benefits.

General Manager Private Banking at KFH, Abdullah AlMejhem, said: 'Visa Infinite Charge Card is the ultimate Visa product, exclusively designed for private banking customers so they can live their life by their own rules.'

He added in a press release, that the card will bring cardholders to a world of indulgences created to enhance even the most exceptional of lifestyles, travel, dining and shopping opportunities. Also, it gives access to several airport lounges all around the world, and complimentary access to a concierge service that exists to satisfy every taste, in addition to an international support network for medical emergencies with foreign language support. Hotel offers with Agoda.com, Visa Luxury Hotel Collection, discounted Meet and Greet services at select international airports, access to premium Global Blu Lounges across key locations in Europe to process VAT refunds, multi-trip Travel Insurance, global Customer Assistance Services and a plethora of other benefits.

AlMejhem indicated the Metal Card is offered free to private banking customers and is valid for 3 years, with automatic renewal thereafter.

He reiterated the Bank's excellence in offering cutting-edge services to its private banking customers, indicating KFH offers a wide range of solutions and benefits for luxurious lifestyle as per highest standards of service quality. The Bank optimally utilizes its resources for the best interest of its customers. This helps in achieving the highest returns on Private Banking customers' investments.

Moreover, KFH works tirelessly to meet all requirements of its private banking customers by providing a highly qualified line-up of Relationship Managers who take great care of all customers' needs in ultimate privacy.

Meanwhile, Ankush Devadason, Visa's Country Manager for Kuwait, said: 'Visa is delighted to partner with KFH, a leader in premium financial products, to launch the KFH Visa Infinite Charge Card for the bank's private banking customers. We look forward to working closely with KFH to introduce more of such innovative offerings tailored to different segment of cardholders, so that they have access to convenient, secure, seamless and rewarding payment experiences.'