Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kuwait Finance House KSC : KFH Unveils the Metal Visa Infinite Charge Card

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 03:07am EDT

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has launched KFH Visa Infinite Charge Card with enhanced benefits to customers. This comes as part of its efforts to continually expand its products and services to meet the modern lifestyle needs of its customers while offering them a wide array of rewards and sought-after benefits.

General Manager Private Banking at KFH, Abdullah AlMejhem, said: 'Visa Infinite Charge Card is the ultimate Visa product, exclusively designed for private banking customers so they can live their life by their own rules.'

He added in a press release, that the card will bring cardholders to a world of indulgences created to enhance even the most exceptional of lifestyles, travel, dining and shopping opportunities. Also, it gives access to several airport lounges all around the world, and complimentary access to a concierge service that exists to satisfy every taste, in addition to an international support network for medical emergencies with foreign language support. Hotel offers with Agoda.com, Visa Luxury Hotel Collection, discounted Meet and Greet services at select international airports, access to premium Global Blu Lounges across key locations in Europe to process VAT refunds, multi-trip Travel Insurance, global Customer Assistance Services and a plethora of other benefits.

AlMejhem indicated the Metal Card is offered free to private banking customers and is valid for 3 years, with automatic renewal thereafter.

He reiterated the Bank's excellence in offering cutting-edge services to its private banking customers, indicating KFH offers a wide range of solutions and benefits for luxurious lifestyle as per highest standards of service quality. The Bank optimally utilizes its resources for the best interest of its customers. This helps in achieving the highest returns on Private Banking customers' investments.

Moreover, KFH works tirelessly to meet all requirements of its private banking customers by providing a highly qualified line-up of Relationship Managers who take great care of all customers' needs in ultimate privacy.

Meanwhile, Ankush Devadason, Visa's Country Manager for Kuwait, said: 'Visa is delighted to partner with KFH, a leader in premium financial products, to launch the KFH Visa Infinite Charge Card for the bank's private banking customers. We look forward to working closely with KFH to introduce more of such innovative offerings tailored to different segment of cardholders, so that they have access to convenient, secure, seamless and rewarding payment experiences.'

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 31 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 07:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:55aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Batelco, Ericsson sign 5G deal
AQ
03:55aDANA GAS PJS : receives $19m from Egypt
AQ
03:31aPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras may bid in Israel gas exploration tender - report
RE
03:28aUmeme rebounds with huge jump in its profit
AQ
03:28aGUARANTY TRUST BANK : Innoson's Judgement Applicable To Nigerian Customs' Account – GTBank
AQ
03:26aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Moise Kean challenging records after latest Juventus goal
AQ
03:26aMANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer admits Man United "sloppy" as permanent reign begins with edgy 2-1 Watford win
AQ
03:15aSOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Announces Key Findings of Internal Investigation and Trading Resumption Plan
AQ
03:07aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE KSC : KFH Unveils the Metal Visa Infinite Charge Card
PU
03:05aMANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Taipei gets new general manager
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDIS GAINED ACCESS TO AMAZON CEO BEZOS' PHONE: Bezos' security chief
2SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Regarding Swedbank and The Swedish Economic Crime Authority (EBM)
3ARA LAWSUIT NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against American Renal Associates ..
4CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD. : CELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
5ARAB BANKING CO. : ARAB BANKING : 50 take part in fintech hackathon

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About