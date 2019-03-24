Kuwait Finance House KSC : KFH Wins “Best Islamic Bank in Kuwait” and “ Best Islamic Bank in Bahrain” Awards from EMEA Finance

KFH Wins 'Best Islamic Bank in Kuwait' and ' Best Islamic Bank in Bahrain' Awards from EMEA Finance

K

In recognition of its outstanding performance and excellence in Kuwait and Bahrain, the global EMEA Finance Magazine Europe, Middle East and Africa has awarded Kuwait Finance House Group the 'Best Islamic Bank in Kuwait' and 'Best Islamic Bank in Bahrain' awards.

The awards of EMEA Magazine are based on professional criteria that measure quality, leadership, contributions of the bank, financial fundamentals and indicators, excellence, initiatives, innovation in products and services, performance efficiency, geographical spread, capital adequacy, total assets, customer satisfaction and strategic relationships. The criteria were evaluated by a world-class panel of judges.

Group Chief Treasury Officer, AbdulWahab Al-Roshood and General Manager Treasury Kuwait at KFH, Ahmad Eissa Al-Sumait received the awards in a ceremony held in Dubai.

Al-Roshood said that the awards highlight the KFH's leadership in the Islamic banking industry and its success locally, regionally, and globally. Also, they confirm the bank's outstanding services and products and its efforts in innovation, development, and technology, making KFH a pioneer Islamic bank in the region. Characterized by high professional performance, approach, diversity and competitiveness, KFH offers comprehensive banking and finance services enabling it to be a global pioneer, supported by sustainable growth, profitability, high value assets and prudent management.

Al-Sumait said that KFH-Bahrain places great importance on strengthening its market share, focusing on trust and quality of services, and enhancing its position in the Bahraini market. KFH-Bahrain enjoys the elements of success which enable the bank to attract new customers, face the competition in a market characterized by strength powers where the Islamic Finance industry witnesses high demand from customers.

Al- Sumait added that KFH-Bahrain aims at be a key participant in supporting the development efforts in the Kingdom of Bahrain, financing major development projects and supporting market capabilities and providing alternatives and advanced options in the banking and finance market.

Over the past four decades, KFH has been keen to strength its leadership as one of the first and largest Islamic banks in the world and the most rewarding institution, maintaining the high credit ratings.