Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kuwait Finance House KSC : KFH sponsors over 50 graduation projects for College of Engineering and Petroleum students

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/23/2019 | 02:45am EDT

KFH sponsors over 50 graduation projects for College of Engineering and Petroleum students

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) took part in sponsoring the engineering graduation projects made by students of College of Engineering and Petroleum at Kuwait University. This comes as part of KFH efforts to encourage academic and scientific innovations of Kuwaiti students, and in line with the social responsibility the bank assumes towards the youth.

The projects were demonstrated in the 36th Engineering Design Fair held at Crown Plaza. The Participants showcased brilliant engineering designs that can be availed in a practical manner which contributes in enriching the engineering process and the mechanism of some majors

The college staff and students applauded KFH for its participation in the event which symbolizes the role of the private sector in shouldering social responsibilities towards the society, not to mention underscoring KFH's leading role in such events that revolve around supporting students.

KFH is aware of the importance of the College of Engineering and Petroleum as the graduates play role in the most vital economic sector in Kuwait; especially that this college includes various branches of engineering that can boost development in all fields.

KFH firmly believes that the students are the real assets of Kuwait, and that they will be the pillars of the development process in Kuwait.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 23 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2019 06:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:32aJOR LOAN GRNT : Etihad Credit Insurance, Jordan's Loan Guarantee Corporation partner to strengthen trade relations
AQ
03:29aEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : Etisalat, Ericsson showcase 5G, IoT in UAE roadshow
AQ
03:29aARAB BANK : ABC Bank, Arab Bank and GPIC back banking sector centenary
AQ
03:28aARAB BANK : ABC Bank, Arab Bank, GPIC to sponsor 100th anniversary of banking sector
AQ
03:17aWATCH : Dramatic rescue in Kinneret
AQ
03:17aMULTICHOICE : Africa To Lay Off 2,000 Workers
AQ
03:14aMULTICHOICE : Massive job cuts loom at MultiChoice call centre
AQ
03:12aIndia's space startups ignite investor interest
RE
03:12aHEART ATTACK : Doctors declare Kalu fit to play
AQ
03:12aAFCON 2019 : Ighalo sinks stubborn Burundi
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKON CORP : VELODYNE LIDAR HIRES BANKERS FOR AN IPO: Business Insider
2SOFTBANK CORP : India's space startups ignite investor interest
3RUMBLEON : Tips for Becoming a Better Motorcycle Mechanic
4QATAR FIRST BANK (QFC) : QATAR FIRST BANK QFC : Stock Exchange gains almost QR13 billion in a week
5QATAR NATIONAL BANK ALAHLY : US FEDERAL RESERVE TO CUT RATES ONLY IF ECONOMY WEAKENS: QNB

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About