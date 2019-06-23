Kuwait Finance House KSC : KFH sponsors over 50 graduation projects for College of Engineering and Petroleum students

KFH sponsors over 50 graduation projects for College of Engineering and Petroleum students

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) took part in sponsoring the engineering graduation projects made by students of College of Engineering and Petroleum at Kuwait University. This comes as part of KFH efforts to encourage academic and scientific innovations of Kuwaiti students, and in line with the social responsibility the bank assumes towards the youth.

The projects were demonstrated in the 36th Engineering Design Fair held at Crown Plaza. The Participants showcased brilliant engineering designs that can be availed in a practical manner which contributes in enriching the engineering process and the mechanism of some majors

The college staff and students applauded KFH for its participation in the event which symbolizes the role of the private sector in shouldering social responsibilities towards the society, not to mention underscoring KFH's leading role in such events that revolve around supporting students.

KFH is aware of the importance of the College of Engineering and Petroleum as the graduates play role in the most vital economic sector in Kuwait; especially that this college includes various branches of engineering that can boost development in all fields.

KFH firmly believes that the students are the real assets of Kuwait, and that they will be the pillars of the development process in Kuwait.