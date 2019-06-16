Log in
Kuwait Finance House KSC : KFH to Participate in “The Role of the Private Sector in the Future of the Kuwaiti Economy” Conference

06/16/2019 | 04:39am EDT

KFH to Participate in 'The Role of the Private Sector in the Future of the Kuwaiti Economy' Conference

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) is participating in 'The Role of the Private Sector in the Future of the Kuwaiti Economy' conference organized by The Business Year (TBY) magazine.

The conference will be held in partnership with Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) on June 17th in London, UK.

in the conference, KFH Group CEO- Mazin Saad Al-Nahedh will demonstrate the importance of digital transformation in the banking sector, and the role of Kuwaiti banks in supporting Kuwait Vision 2035. Al-Nahedh will also tackle instrumental topics of which is the significant role of KFH in supporting the Kuwaiti economy and the expertise of the Bank in the Islamic finance industry.

KFH's participation comes within the framework of its commitment to supporting the economic and investment efforts and highlighting the importance of the role of the private sector in economic development, while encouraging investments of added value to the Kuwaiti economy as this conference showcases the country's ambition to the entire global investor community.

The conference is a platform to highlight the role of the banking sector, and the investment opportunities available in the public and private sectors, while discussing developments in the business environment and the financing solutions, especially that Kuwait is increasingly looking to the private sector to diversify and boost its economy across a range of sectors in line with its 'New Kuwait 2035 Vision' to transform Kuwait into a financial and commercial hub.

The conference will discuss different topics in several panels such as: Kuwait's financial sector: cornerstone of the country's privatization, the increased diversification of the Kuwaiti economy as a fuel for the future, and digital economy and entrepreneurship to promote digital transformation and spur economic diversification.

Bringing together senior public officials and top local and foreign business leaders, the event shall inspire a dialog that will bring new momentum to Kuwait's vision.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 16 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2019 08:38:01 UTC
