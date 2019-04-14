Log in
Kuwait Finance House KSC : KFH wins Kuwait's Best Bank for Asia 2019 Award from Asiamoney

04/14/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has won Kuwait's Best Bank for Asia 2019 award from Asiamoney Magazine, a publication of the International Euromoney Group, in a ceremony held in Hong Kong, China.

KFH won the award as the best Kuwaiti bank in offering a varied package of banking services to customers doing financial transactions around the Asian continent.

The prize is a recognition of KFH's diversified and leading services and products. Equipped with high quality offerings and technology, KFH can meet the needs of its customers, achieving the utmost expansion in operations, market share and its geographical spread and developing the human resources. These achievements reflected in its excellence in quality, customer satisfaction, innovation and reliability.

On behalf of KFH, Faisal Alsurayye received the award which was created based on several criteria including KFH's role and success in the Asian market and its commitment toward its customers and stakeholders in offering suitable and sophisticated Islamic banking financial solutions.

Asiamoney mentioned that KFH is strong to the core; net profit rose, net financing income jumped in addition to all financial indicators. Its Islamic banking credentials make it a worthy winner of this award.

A global pioneer in its field, in 1977 KFH became the second Islamic bank ever to open its doors to the public. One of the safest banks in the Middle East.

KFH's network has steadily grown over the years to include 500 branches, of which 14 are in Malaysia, where it offers retail banking services and has participated in some of the country's more striking and successful real estate projects.

KFH proudly claims to be the only Shariah law-compliant financial provider that serves both Malaysia and the GCC region, as well as Turkey and Germany. KFH is also a leading global underwriter of Shariah-compliant bonds. In 2018, it underwrote 15 sukuk worth a total of $8.11 billion, edging Kuala Lumpur-based Maybank into second place.

As a subsidiary of Euromoney, Hong Kong- based Asiamoney magazine covers the Asian financial service sector and publishes detailed financial and investment reports on issuers, investment companies and financial decision makers in public and private sectors.

Established in 1969, Euromoney is a leading reference for global financial services markets, money experts and bankers in more than 100 countries.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 14 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2019 21:12:02 UTC
