Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Kuwait, Gulf central banks cut key rates following Fed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 03:33pm EDT

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday, joining the Federal Reserve-led monetary easing cycle with its Gulf peers for the first time since July.

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, whose currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, also cut rates.

Kuwait cut its discount rate by 25 basis points to 2.75% from 3% after staying pat in July and September when other major Gulf central banks followed the Federal Reserve.

Kuwait's currency is pegged against a basket of currencies of its trading partners unlike its Gulf peers.

The decision aims to "reduce the cost of borrowing in the Kuwaiti dinar, maintain a comfortable margin for the Kuwaiti dinar, and prove a supportive environment for investment," the central bank said in a tweet.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates for the third time this year in a move to ensure the U.S. economy weathers a global trade war without slipping into a recession, but signaled its rate-cut cycle might be at a pause.

Kuwait's latest move came as its economy is facing headwinds from oil production cuts by major OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers,

The International Monetary Fund has projected Kuwait's economy will grow by 0.6% in 2019 and Saudi Arabia's economy to expand just 0.2%, cutting its earlier forecast.

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) cut its repo rate, used to lend money to banks, to 225 basis points from 250 bps, and the reverse repo, the rate at which commercial banks deposit money with the central bank, by the same margin to 175 bps.

The United Arab Emirates' central bank also said it was cutting interest rates applied on the issuance of certificates of deposits by 25 basis points, and reduced the repo rate for borrowing short-term liquidity had been cut by 25 basis points.

Bahrain's central bank, which had avoided a rate cut in September, cut all its key rates by 25 basis points.

It cut its one-week deposit facility to 2.25%, its overnight deposit rate to 2%, its one-month deposit rate to 2.6%. It cut its lending rate to 4% from 4.25%.

(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi, Asma Alsharif, writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.69% 60.54 Delayed Quote.14.59%
WTI -1.12% 54.85 Delayed Quote.24.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
03:33pKuwait, Gulf central banks cut key rates following Fed
RE
01:58pBank of Canada holds interest rates steady after mulling cut
RE
01:00pU.S. Government Bonds Gain Before Fed Rate Decision
DJ
12:19pTreasury Exploring New Debt Products, Including 20-Year Bond -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:21aCiti exits Eskom 2025 bond long positions after debt relief disappoints
RE
06:05aEgypt selects five lenders for dollar-denominated bond -ministry
RE
04:58aStanChart flags risk to profit goal from slowing growth, lower rates
RE
10/29Trump blasts Fed as policymakers meet on rates
RE
10/28Falling Rates Boost Mortgage Market to Precrisis Levels
DJ
10/28Brazil rates to hit record low 5.00%, seen falling further
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : In the first nine months of the current financial year, the Volkswagen Group cont..
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil extends losses as U.S. stockpiles jump
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot in talks over $50 billion tie-up
4BAYER AG : BAYER : says U.S. glyphosate plaintiffs more than double since July
5Major Saudi Arabian non-oil deals since 2016

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group