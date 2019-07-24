Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kuwaiti, Saudi officials discuss resuming Neutral Zone oil production - KUNA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 01:44pm EDT

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's minister of state for energy affairs visited Kuwait to discuss resuming production in jointly operated fields in the Saudi–Kuwaiti Neutral Zone, Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA said on Wednesday.

The visit was to discuss resuming production after settling all technical issues from both sides. The Saudi–Kuwaiti Neutral Zone, or Divided Zone, is an area of 5,770 square km between the borders of OPEC members Saudi Arabia and Kuwait that was left undefined when the border was established in 1922.

The two countries halted output from the jointly run oilfields - Khafji and Wafra - in the Neutral Zone more than four years ago, cutting some 500,000 barrels per day or 0.5 percent of global oil supply.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:06pRising high, Sajid Javid named UK finance minister to guide Brexit economy
RE
02:04pCanada invests C$85 million in satellite firm to boost broadband gap
RE
02:01pDownbeat U.S. earnings cap investor enthusiasm; euro drops on soft data
RE
01:58pDownbeat U.S. earnings cap investor enthusiasm; euro drops on soft data
RE
01:54pDownbeat U.S. earnings cap investor enthusiasm; euro drops on soft data
RE
01:45pNATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Statistics - Canadian Crude Oil Exports by Rail – May 2019
PU
01:44pKuwaiti, Saudi officials discuss resuming Neutral Zone oil production - KUNA
RE
01:35pMACROECONOMICS AND FINANCE SEMINARS : The Real Exchange Rate, Innovation and Productivity: Regional Heterogeneity, Asymmetries and Hysteresis. Laura Alfaro. Harvard Business School. July 26, 13:00 a 14:30. Auditorium.
PU
01:29pEUROPE : European stocks flat ahead of ECB meet; earnings a mixed bag
RE
01:28pS&P 500 hovers near record levels on chip rally
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1REPSOL : Repsol 2Q Net Profit Dropped
2DRAX GROUP PLC : DRAX : first half profit boosted by Iberdrola deal
3FLOW TRADERS : FLOW TRADERS 2Q19 NTI  53.9M, STRATEGY REITERATED TO MAXIMIZE NTI GROWTH THROUGH SCALE AND EFF..
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
5White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group