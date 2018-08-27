Kv1.3 Potassium Channel Blockers Pipeline Insight, 2018 Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Kv1.3
'Kv1.3 Potassium Channel Blockers - Pipeline Insight, 2018' report
offers comprehensive insights of the pipeline (under development)
therapeutics scenario and growth prospects across Kv1.3 Potassium
Channel Blockers development.
The report provides detailed coverage of the pipeline landscape for this
mechanism of action, equipped with data from multiple sources with
complete pipeline analysis by developmental stage, associated
indications, route of administration and molecule type.
Descriptive coverage of pipeline development activities for Kv1.3
Potassium Channel Blockers - Pipeline therapeutics development coverage
provides descriptive product profiles including (but not limited to)
drug description, product development and R&D activities encompassing
clinical and pre-clinical studies, designations, collaborations,
licensing deals, grants, technologies and patent details.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Introduction
2. Kv1.3 Potassium Channel Blockers - Overview
3. Pipeline Therapeutics
4. Comparative Analysis
5. Kv1.3 Potassium Channel Blockers Pipeline Products in Clinical Stages
6. Kv1.3 Potassium Channel Blockers Pipeline Products in Non-clinical
Stages
7. Therapeutic Assessment: Active Products
8. Inactive Pipeline Products
Companies Mentioned
-
Kineta
-
Sevion Therapeutics
-
Cono Genetix
-
KPI Therapeutics
-
Amgen
