Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding increase in share capital

11/29/2019 | 07:48am EST
Kvika hf.
Total number of voting rights and capital Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding increase in share capital

On 27 November Kvika banki hf. ('the Company') announced that the Board of Directors had exercised its authority according to Temporary Provision IV of the Company's Articles of Association to increase its share capital by ISK 9,499,999 for the purpose of fulfilling the exercising of subscription rights. The share capital increase has now been registered by the register of undertakings of the Directorate of Internal Revenue and the share capital amounts to nominal value of ISK 1,986,399,099.

It will be requsted that the new shares will bee issued by the Nasdaq central securities depository and that the shares will be listed for trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 12:47:01 UTC
