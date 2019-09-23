|
Kwan On : DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION AT SUBSIDIARY LEVEL – ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARES OF THE PROJECT COMPANY
09/23/2019 | 10:37pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
均安控股
KWAN ON HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1559)
DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION
AT SUBSIDIARY LEVEL -
ACQUISITION OF
THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARES OF THE PROJECT COMPANY
THE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT
The Board is pleased to announce that on 23 September 2019 (after trading hours), the Purchaser (an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement with the Vendors, pursuant to which the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire and the Vendors have conditionally agreed to sell the entire issued shares of the Project Company at the consideration of PHP236,300,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$35,400,000).
Upon Completion, the Project Company will become an indirect non wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and the financial results of the Project Company will be consolidated into the Company's consolidated financial statements.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER LISTING RULES
As one or more applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Acquisition exceed 5% but all relevant percentage ratios are less than 25%, the Acquisition constitute a disclosable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
As at the date of this announcement, Dunfeng, one of the Vendors, held 34% shareholding interest in the Purchaser. Therefore, Dunfeng is the substantial shareholders of the Purchaser and is a connected person of the Company at the subsidiary level under the Listing Rules.
Since (a) Dunfeng is a connected person of the Company at the subsidiary level under the Listing Rules; (b) the Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) have approved the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder; and (c) the independent non-executive Directors have confirmed that the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder are fair and reasonable, on normal commercial terms and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole, the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the Transaction contemplated thereunder constitutes a connected transaction which is only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, but is exempted from the circular, independent financial advice and shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Rule 14A.101 of the Listing Rules.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that Completion is subject to the fulfilment of the conditions precedent under the Sale and Purchase Agreement. The Acquisition may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are therefore urged to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and other securities of the Company.
INTRODUCTION
On 23 September 2019, the Purchaser (an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement with the Vendors pursuant to which the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire, and the Vendors have conditionally agreed to sell, the entire issued shares of the Project Company.
THE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT
The principal terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement are as follows:
|
Date:
|
23 September 2019
|
Purchaser:
|
Anncore Properties Group Corp (an indirect non wholly owned subsidiary
|
|
of the Company)
|
Vendors:
|
(1)
|
Dunfeng. Dunfeng is a company incorporated in The Philippines
|
|
|
which is principally engaged in shipping and investment holding;
|
|
(2)
|
Rochelle Ann G. Santiago;
|
|
(3)
|
Anita Chan;
|
|
(4)
|
Carlos R. Guerrero;
|
|
(5)
|
Lawrence Daniel Sy; and
|
|
(6)
|
Herbie Maximillian C. Tan
As at the date of this announcement, Dunfeng; held 34% shareholding interest in the Purchaser. Therefore, Dunfeng is a substantial shareholder of the Purchaser and is a connected person of the Company at the subsidiary level under the Listing Rules.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, save as Carlos R. Guerrero and Rochelle Ann G. Santiago holding 1% and 1% shareholding interest in the Purchaser respectively, each of (i) Rochelle Ann G. Santiago; (ii) Anita Chan; (iii) Carlos R. Guerrero; (iv) Lawrence Daniel Sy; and (v) Herbie Maximillian C. Tan is an Independent Third Party.
Assets to be taken up
Pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the Vendors have conditionally offered to sell and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase the entire issued shares of the Project Company. On the date of this announcement (after trading hours), the Project Company entered into the Land Acquisition Agreements with CBS Properties pursuant to which the Project Company agreed to acquire and CBS Properties agreed to sell all the interest in and the land use rights of the Target Land. Please refer to "Information of the Project Company" below for details.
Consideration
The consideration of the Acquisition was PHP236,300,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$35,400,000). The consideration shall be settled by the Purchaser to the Vendors upon signing of the Sale and Purchase Agreement.
The consideration was determined after arm's length negotiations between the Purchaser and the Vendors on normal commercial terms with reference to the net asset value of PHP236,300000 (equivalent to approximately HK$35,400,000) of the Project Company as at 30 June 2019 after taking into account of the revaluation deficit derived from the fair market value of the Target Land. The fair value of the Target Land was approximately PHP699,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$104,800,000, which was appraised by an independent valuer engaged by the Company based on the direct comparison approach as at 1 July 2019.
The consideration shall be financed by the Purchaser using the internal resources of the Purchaser.
Conditions precedent
Completion of the Acquisition is conditional upon the satisfaction of the following conditions precedent on or before the Long Stop Date in accordance with the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement:
-
the Project Company having executed the Land Acquisition Agreement and the Land Acquisition Agreement having become unconditional;
-
the Purchaser being reasonably satisfied with the content and conclusion of the Philippines legal opinions in respect of the Land Acquisition;
-
the Purchaser having entrusted a qualified valuer to verify and appraise the fair value of the Target Land and being reasonably satisfied with the report of the valuation;
-
all necessary relevant approvals and consents (including approvals of the relevant governmental and regulatory authorities) if any, in relation to the Land Acquisition Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein having been obtained by the Project Company;
-
there being no breach of any of the representations and warranties given under the Sale and Purchase Agreement prior to the Completion; and
-
there being no material breach of any of the terms and conditions set out in the Sale and Purchase Agreement by the Vendors prior to the Completion.
All the above conditions precedent shall not be waived. In the event that all conditions precedent above are not satisfied on or before the Long Stop Date, and without affecting the liabilities for any breach of any terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the Sale and Purchase Agreement and any matters contained thereof and the rights and obligations of the parties under the Sale and Purchase Agreement shall be deemed to be void. No party shall have any claim against the other in respect the obligations and liabilities or the sale and purchase of the entire issued shares of the Project Company and the transactions contemplated thereunder, provided that (i) non-fulfilment of any of the above conditions precedent is not due to the fault or default of the Purchaser or the Vendors; or (ii) there are prior breaches of the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement.
As at the date of the announcement, except for the condition precedent (i), all other conditions precedent have been satisfied.
Completion
Completion shall take place no later than the Long Stop Date after all of the conditions precedent to the Sale and Purchase Agreement having been fulfilled, or such other day as the parties to the Sale and Purchase Agreement may mutually agree in writing.
Upon Completion, the Project Company will become an indirect non wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and the financial results of the Project Company will be consolidated into the Company's consolidated financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Kwan On Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 02:36:05 UTC
|
|