Kwan On : DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION AT SUBSIDIARY LEVEL – ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARES OF THE PROJECT COMPANY

IMPLICATIONS UNDER LISTING RULES

As one or more applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Acquisition exceed 5% but all relevant percentage ratios are less than 25%, the Acquisition constitute a disclosable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

As at the date of this announcement, Dunfeng, one of the Vendors, held 34% shareholding interest in the Purchaser. Therefore, Dunfeng is the substantial shareholders of the Purchaser and is a connected person of the Company at the subsidiary level under the Listing Rules.

Since (a) Dunfeng is a connected person of the Company at the subsidiary level under the Listing Rules; (b) the Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) have approved the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder; and (c) the independent non-executive Directors have confirmed that the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder are fair and reasonable, on normal commercial terms and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole, the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the Transaction contemplated thereunder constitutes a connected transaction which is only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, but is exempted from the circular, independent financial advice and shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Rule 14A.101 of the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that Completion is subject to the fulfilment of the conditions precedent under the Sale and Purchase Agreement. The Acquisition may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are therefore urged to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and other securities of the Company.