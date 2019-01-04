Kwan On : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the month 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Kwan On Holdings Limited (the "Company") 04/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

01559

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised shareNo. of ordinary sharesPar value

(HK$)

capital (HK$)Balance at close of preceding month

2,000,000,000

0.01

20,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

2,000,000,000

0.01

20,000,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A Par value (State currency) Description : N/A No. of other Par value classes of (State shares currency) Description :

No. of preference sharesAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

20,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 1,100,000,000 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month - N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 1,100,000,000 N/A N/A N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share No. of new No. of new shares of option scheme shares of issuer issuer which may be including EGM issued during issued pursuant the month thereto as at close of the month Nil issuable 1. Share Option Scheme

approval date

(dd/mm/yyyy) and pursuant thereto class of shares

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

(16/03/2015) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Shares

(Note 1)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

NilNil N/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant thereto as at close of the month

pursuant thereto

1.

N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 2. N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1.

N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount atclose of preceding month

)

)

)

)

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the month Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Converted during the month

Amount at close of the month