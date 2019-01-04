Kwan On : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the month 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted
Kwan On Holdings Limited (the "Company") 04/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
01559
Description :
Ordinary Shares
Authorised shareNo. of ordinary sharesPar value
(HK$)
capital (HK$)Balance at close of preceding month
2,000,000,000
0.01
20,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
-
-
Balance at close of the month
2,000,000,000
0.01
20,000,000
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
|
N/A
|
Par value
|
(State
|
currency)
|
Description :
|
N/A
|
No. of other
|
Par value
|
classes of
|
(State
|
shares
|
currency)
Description :
No. of preference sharesAuthorised share capital (State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :
20,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
1,100,000,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
-
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
1,100,000,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
No. of new
|
No. of new shares of
|
option scheme
|
shares of issuer
|
issuer which may be
|
including EGM
|
issued during
|
issued pursuant
|
the month
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
|
Nil
issuable 1. Share Option Scheme
approval date
(dd/mm/yyyy) and pursuant thereto class of shares
Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed
(16/03/2015) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
2.
N/A
(
/
/
)
Shares
(Note 1)
3.
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
NilNil N/A N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month
Nominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
pursuant thereto
1.
N/A
-
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
N/A
-
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
N/A
-
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description
1.
N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/Amount atclose of preceding month
)
)
)
)
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
month
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Converted during the month
Amount at close of the month