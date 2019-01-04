Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kwan On : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the month 31 December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 08:39am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Kwan On Holdings Limited (the "Company") 04/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

01559

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised shareNo. of ordinary sharesPar value

(HK$)

capital (HK$)Balance at close of preceding month

2,000,000,000

0.01

20,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

2,000,000,000

0.01

20,000,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

Par value

(State

currency)

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

classes of

(State

shares

currency)

Description :

No. of preference sharesAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

20,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,100,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

-

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,100,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new

No. of new shares of

option scheme

shares of issuer

issuer which may be

including EGM

issued during

issued pursuant

the month

thereto as at close of

the month

Nil

issuable 1. Share Option Scheme

approval date

(dd/mm/yyyy) and pursuant thereto class of shares

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

(16/03/2015) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Shares

(Note 1)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

NilNil N/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

1.

N/A

  • ( / / )

    Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

    (

    /

    /

    )

    2.

    N/A

  • ( / / )

    Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

    (

    /

    /

    )

    3.

    N/A

  • ( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1.

N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount atclose of preceding month

)

)

)

)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

month

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

Amount at close of the month

Disclaimer

Kwan On Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 07:38:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:30aACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Netflix Hires Spencer Neumann as New Chief Financial Officer
AQ
03:30aROCHE : ADC Therapeutics to Appoint Peter Hug, Ph.D., to Board of Directors
AQ
03:30aHEMOSTEMIX : Announces Two Additional Sites Enrolled in Phase II Clinical Trial
AQ
03:30aTRANSLATE BIO : Appoints Robert Meyer, MD, to its Board of Directors
AQ
03:30aSTARBUCKS : Microsofts venture capital arm M12 invests in Bakkt, an open-source platform to manage digital assets
AQ
03:30aQUORUM HEALTH : UofL Health names new CEO
AQ
03:30aAUTODESK : Doubles Down on the Construction Industry
AQ
03:30aCARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn set to appear in Tokyo court on Tuesday
RE
03:30aKILLAM APARTMENT REIT : Announces Timing of 2018 Results and Webcast
AQ
03:30aCARGOTEC OYJ : Kalmar RTGs and process automation technology to help boost capacity at Norfolk Southern intermodal terminals in USA
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
2Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
3SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : SALLY BEAUTY : Supply and Beauty Systems Group Expand Hair Color and Hair Care S..
4APPLE : Intense Growth Fears Pummel Stocks After Apple Cuts Revenue Forecast
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Advances in Cancer Drugs Fuel Blockbuster Deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.