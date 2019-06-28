Log in
Kwong Man Kee : (1) PROPOSED GRANT OF ISSUE MANDATE AND REPURCHASE MANDATE; AND (2) RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS; AND (3) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

06/28/2019 | 12:31am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Kwong Man Kee Group Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the enclosed form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

Kwong Man Kee Group Limited

鄺 文 記 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8023)

  1. PROPOSED GRANT OF ISSUE MANDATE AND REPURCHASE MANDATE;
    AND
  2. RE-ELECTIONOF RETIRING DIRECTORS; AND
  3. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the annual general meeting ("AGM") of the Company to be held at 21/F, The Bedford, 91-93 Bedford Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Friday, 30 August 2019 at 2:30 p.m. is set out on pages 13 to 16 of this circular.

A form of proxy for use at the AGM is enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend and vote at the AGM, you are requested to complete and return the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar of the Company will change its address to Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong), not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or any adjourned meeting. Completion and return of the form of proxy form will not preclude you from attending the AGM and voting in person should you so wish. In such event, your form of proxy will be deemed to be revoked.

This circular will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.comfor at least 7 days from the date of its posting and the Company's website at www.kmk.com.hk.

28 June 2019

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

i

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Appendix I

- Explanatory Statement on the Repurchase Mandate . . . . . . . . . .

7

Appendix II

- Profiles of the retiring Directors proposed to be re-elected at AGM . . . . . . .

10

Notice of AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

ii

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"AGM"

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 21/F,

The Bedford, 91-93 Bedford Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong on

Friday, 30 August 2019 at 2:30 p.m.

"AGM Notice"

the notice convening the AGM as set out on pages 13 to 16 of this

circular

"Articles"

the articles of association of the Company adopted on 24

September 2016, as amended, supplemented or otherwise

modified from time to time

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Company"

Kwong Man Kee Group Limited (鄺文記集團有限公司), a

company incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted

company with limited liability, the Shares of which are listed on

GEM

"Director"

the director(s) of the Company

"GEM"

GEM of the Stock Exchange

"GEM Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's

Republic of China

"Issue Mandate"

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to

the Directors at the AGM to exercise all power of the Company to

allot, issue and otherwise deal with additional Shares of up to

20% of the aggregate nominal value of the issued share capital of

the Company as at the date of passing the ordinary resolution in

relation thereof

"Latest Practicable Date"

21 June 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain

information contained herein

1

DEFINITIONS

"Repurchase Mandate"

the general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to

the Directors at the AGM to exercise all powers of the Company

to repurchase Shares up to 10% of the aggregate nominal value of

the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing

the ordinary resolution in relation thereof

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of

Hong Kong), as amended and supplemented from time to time

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the

Company

"Shareholder(s)"

the holder(s) of the Share(s)

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Takeovers Code"

The Hong Kong Codes on Takeovers and Mergers

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"%"

percent

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the terms "associate", "connected person", "controlling shareholder", "core connected person", "subsidiary" and "substantial shareholder" shall have the meanings given to such terms in the GEM Listing Rules.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kwong Man Kee Group Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 04:30:09 UTC
