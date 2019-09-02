Kwoon Chung Bus : SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME IN RELATION TO THE FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

benefit thereof will accrue to the Company. The Scrip Shares to be issued pursuant to the Scrip Dividend Scheme will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Shares except that they will not be entitled to the Final Dividend.

Scrip Shares issued to the Shareholders pursuant to an election to receive some or all of their Final Dividend in Scrip Shares may be allocated in odd lots (of fewer than a board lot of 2,000 Shares). No special dealing arrangements will be put in place by the Company to facilitate the trading or disposal of the Scrip Shares issued in odd lots. Shareholders should be aware that odd lots usually trade at a discount to the price of board lots.

Based on 461,686,000 Shares in issue on the Record Date, if all the Shareholders choose to receive Scrip Shares instead of cash in respect of the Final Dividend, the Company will issue approximately 20,383,487 Scrip Shares, an increase of approximately 4.415% of the existing issued Shares.

ADVANTAGES OF THE SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME

The Scrip Dividend Scheme will give the Shareholders the opportunity to increase their investment in the Company at the market value without incurring brokerage fees, stamp duty and related dealing costs. The Scrip Dividend Scheme will also be to the advantage of the Company because, to the extent that the Shareholders elect to receive Scrip Shares in whole or in part, such cash as would otherwise have been paid to the Shareholders will be retained for use by the Company.

EFFECT OF THE SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME

Shareholders should note that the Scrip Shares to be issued pursuant to the Scrip Dividend Scheme may give rise to disclosable requirements under the provisions of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Shareholders, who are in any doubt as to whether these provisions would affect them as a result of their election of receiving the Final Dividend in the form of Scrip Shares, are recommended to seek their own professional advice.

FORM OF ELECTION

A form of election in relation to the Scrip Dividend Scheme (the ''Form of Election'') is enclosed for use by the Shareholders who wish to receive the Final Dividend wholly in Scrip Shares in lieu of cash or partly in cash and partly in the form of the Scrip Shares, or to make a permanent election to receive Scrip Shares in lieu of cash in respect of all future dividends for the whole of the Shareholders' registered shareholding.

If you elect to receive the Final Dividend wholly in cash, you do not need to take any action.

If you elect to receive the Final Dividend wholly in Scrip Shares in lieu of cash, or partly in cash and partly in the form of the Scrip Shares, you should complete and return the enclosed Form of Election in accordance with the instructions printed thereon.