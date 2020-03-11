Log in
Kybella Injections for Treating Double Chin & Submental Fat in NYC with Dr. Michele Green

03/11/2020 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There has been an increase in advertising for Kybella from Allergan recently and in turn this has helped generate a lot more interest for the treatment for fat under the chin. With the uptick in popularity, New York City based cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Michele Green is currently offering a free first consultation (consultation fee is applied to the patients Kybella treatment) to new patients who proceed with getting Kybella injections.  

Kybella is an FDA approved injectable drug which has been designed to help with dissolving and contouring submental fat under the chin. Kybella has been designed to help reduce the appearance of moderate to severe fat that can congregate under the chin area.

Kybella is made using deoxycholic acid, this is a substance that is found naturally in the body and it helps with the absorption and breakdown of dietary fat.

In candidates where the neck and jowl's skin laxity are suitable, Kybella is injected into the treatment area. Generally, two or three Kybella sessions are needed to realize the full effects from the serum. One of the key benefits from Kybella treatments is that it has been designed as a permanent solution to removing fat under the chin and jowls. However, individuals who gain excess weight may see a recurrence of fat under the chin area, since brand new fat cells may accumulate.  Dr. Green states – "Kybella is a fantastic method for reducing the appearance of fat in the neck and jowl areas for those candidates that are suitable. For individuals who are looking for even more improvements, Kybella can be combined with other treatments such as Thermage to help achieve a defined jawline."

Dr. Michele S. Green is a board-certified dermatologist with an established practice located in the Upper East Side of New York. Dr. Green was educated at Yale University, and holds an MD from Mount Sinai Medical School in NYC.

Find out more about Kybella at https://www.michelegreenmd.com/kybella and view a range of other treatments that Dr Green offers at https://www.michelegreenmd.com 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kybella-injections-for-treating-double-chin--submental-fat-in-nyc-with-dr-michele-green-301021161.html

SOURCE Dr. Michele S. Green, M.D.


